Below Deck is one of Bravo’s most successful franchises. The American television series premiered in 2013 and has had an ultra-successful run of 10 seasons now.

It has also inspired several spin-offs over the years – Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Galley Talk, Below Deck Down Under, and the latest one Below Deck Adventure.

Below Deck Adventure’s breathtaking filming locations

While other Below Deck spin-offs are filmed in places with pleasant weather like the Mediterranean and Caribbean, Below Deck Adventure hasn’t followed their lead.

The new spin-off is shot in Norway, a country marked with cold and rainy weather for the majority of the year. Moreover, Cinemaholic notes that the series is filmed in Norway’s Møre og Romsdal county.

It is located in the northernmost part of Western Norway and borders the counties of Trøndelag, Innlandet, as well as Vestland.

The town of Ålesund also served as a Below Deck Adventure filming location.

Distractify notes the crew also filmed several scenes near Norway’s Seven Sisters Waterfall.

Some other filming locations are Geirangerfjord and Skansekaia.

A look at the Bravo show’s cast

Below Deck Adventure’s cast includes Captain Kerry Titheradge, who leads the crew on the motor yacht, Mercury. Faye Clarke is the chief stew and Jessica Condy is the chef. Both Kasie Faddah and Oriana Schneps serve as the stews.

Lewis Lupton is the Bosun. Michael Gilman and Nathan Morley serve as Deckhands.

RHOSLC’s Heather Gay is the new guest on Below Deck Adventure

The Real Housewives of Salt lake City star began playfully flirting with the Below Deck crew as she arrived on the yacht.

“This is a beautiful crew! We’d like you to all take your shirts off, just for starters!” Heather teases the men upon boarding as the promo clip shows.

She was joined by her friends Angie Harrington and her husband, Chris Harrington, among others.

