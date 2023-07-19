Bergie joined Love Island USA season 5, only to be voted off after just one night in the villa. The Peacock dating show saw the islander be eliminated, which has led to fans arguing his case and wanting justice for him. However, following his shock dumping, he was sent a #secondchance text…

It’s finally time to gather around the fire pit and meet the singletons hoping to find love. Luckily for us, we get to watch the drama and recouplings unfold on-screen, and Bergie is just one of the few bombshells joining this year’s cast. He was the first to be eliminated, but a shocking ‘second chance’ text hinted it’s not the end of his journey.

Meet Bergie on Love Island

Bergie is a Love Island USA season 5 contestant. His mother passed away when he was four years old, and Bergie and his younger siblings Soren and Else stayed connected with the whole family.

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen is a 23-year-old Dairy Queen manager. His Instagram bio states that he is “just a kid that makes ice cream and smiles for a living” and recently graduated from Dakota State University.

He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a 3.7 GPA while taking part in two honor societies, the National Society of Leadership and Success, as well as Tri-Beta (Biology Honor Society).

The islander also works as Dairy Queen’s General Night Manager and as a group fitness instructor. Next fall, Bergie is starting Physical Therapy school at the University of Mary in Bismarck North Dakota.

Season 5 star gets shock elimination

Love Island USA season 5’s Bergie received a shocking elimination that had his co-stars convinced he was about to be sent home after just one night in the villa. Bergie and his partner Anna Kurdys were made vulnerable.

It came after they were voted as having the least amount of chemistry. “I just felt I wouldn’t be able to fall asleep in an empty bed tonight without a guilty conscience,” Bergie said as he revealed he voted himself off and saved Anna.

Host Sarah Hyland told Anna and Bergie that they had to choose between themselves which one of them would leave the villa. Anna felt “heartbroken” and hugged her partner in tears, but he said it was not her fault.

Bergie gets ‘second chance’ text

In a shocking twist, Bergie – once he was outside the villa with his packed bags – got a text that simply read, “Bergie, everyone deserves a second chance #still in the game #throupleup.”

Just before leaving, Bergie told his fellow islanders: “I’m going to be rooting for all of you guys. He also said it was a shock that he had to leave so early. “I wish I had more time in the villa for sure,” Bergie added.

Fans have been trying to get justice for the contestant following his shock exit, but luckily they are now applauding the producers for giving him a second chance. A viewer said, “JUSTICE 4 BERGIE ‼️ HE IS GETTING THAT SECOND CHANCE.”

