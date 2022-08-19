











Michael Bruner has been dubbed by some fans as one of Big Brother 24‘s “most strategic” players. He is still in the game in week 7 alongside Alyssa, Kyle and co. Backing Michael up from home is his fiancé, Hayden. Viewers were given a glimpse into the pair’s connection when Michael read out a letter he received from Hayden. However, the letter, according to Hayden, wasn’t given the air time it should have done.

Let’s find out more about Michael, his fiancé Hayden, and their relationship. Judging by his game playing in the BB24 house so far, Michael could be one to make it to the end of the series and bag himself a $750K prize…

Meet Michael Bruner

Big Brother 24 contestant Michael Bruner is 28 years old. Just like his former house guest, Daniel Durston, Michael is a Big Brother megafan.

He hails from Rochester, Minnesota and works as an attorney.

Michael can be found on Instagram @michaelbruner3 with 10.7K followers. He writes in his bio that he’s a “Cat dad to three, fiancé to a wonderful man, lover of board games, and a Big Brother Fanatic.”

Big Brother 24: Who is Michael’s fiancé?

As Michael said in his IG bio, he’s a fiancé “to a wonderful man” and his other half is named Hayden Middleton.

Michael said that he’s been waiting 20 years to be on Big Brother, so it’s no wonder that Hayden is right behind him encouraging him to win the show.

Hayden is also on Instagram (@haydenmiddleton) and Twitter and is posting along as Michael remains in the game on BB24. He writes in his bio that he’s a “Cat dad to three beautiful queens, Fiancé to the perfect guy, Family Medicine PA-C, UT Austin Alumni, and living in Rochester, MN”.

Hayden’s letter didn’t get air time

TMZ reported that Hayden took to Twitter after a BB24 episode aired to express his disappointment that his letter to Michael wasn’t read on the show.

Michael had won Head of Household for that week and therefore was able to receive a letter from home.

Per TMZ, Hayden was upset because: “… his letter was not heard on TV because it would have been a good opportunity to highlight a monogamous, committed relationship at a time when there is a lot of negativity directed at the LGBTQ community.”

