Big Brother 25’s 17th houseguest was revealed as a Survivor legend called Cirie. As fans awaited the big reveal of the final star entering the Big Brother house, many cannot wait to find out who they are. Meet the 17th houseguest.

The season 25 cast of Big Brother is getting ready to prove they are a team player and win over their fellow houseguests. One of them is newbie Cirie, who was revealed as a last-minute houseguest. So, who is she?

Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images

Big Brother 25: 17th houseguest

Big Brothers 25’s 17th houseguest is Cirie Fields. She is a 53-year-old reality TV star and American nurse who competed on four seasons of Survivor, first appearing in 2006 on Survivor: Panama and finishing in fourth place.

In 2008, she returned and placed third on Survivor: Micronesia. From Jersey City, New Jersey, Cirie has three children and was inducted into Xfinity’s Survivor Hall of Fame back in 2011.

Although it’s Cirie’s first time on Big Brother, she has crossed over with BB stars in the past. In 2022, she split her winnings on Snake in the Grass with Big Brother and The Amazing Race alums Janelle Pierzina and Rachel Reilly.

Cirie joins Big Brother from Survivor

Cirie has competed in seasons 12, 16, 20, and 34 of the CBS survival show, Survivor. It was a shock for many when she was revealed as a surprise houseguest in a Multiverse twist, and fans are overjoyed.

She made her third appearance on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains in 2010, finishing 17th after being targeted and blindsided early in the game. She made her fourth and final appearance on Survivor: Game Changers, coming sixth.

The 17th houseguest on BB25 is widely considered one of the greatest Survivor players of all time and often cited as the best to never win. She has now made history on Big Brother 25, becoming the only Survivor player to do so.

Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Get to know the 17th houseguest

Cirie didn’t just excel on Survivor but became The Traitors season 1 winner, as well as the Snake In The Grass co-winner, where players are dropped into the wild for 36 hours with a chance to win $100,000.

She is married to Clarencio “H.B.” Hacker and is of Panamanian descent. Cirie worked as a surgical instrumentalist, home care provider, candy factory worker, and telemarketer. She studied nursing at St. Francis Nursing School.

The Survivor star then went on to work as a clinical coordinator at Norwalk Hospital Surgical Center. She has since been praised by Jeff Probst for being a self-proclaimed couch potato who “got off the couch to live their adventure”.

