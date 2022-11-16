









Black Ink Crew is back in 2022 with its 10th season. The show first kicked off on VH1 in 2013 and is now produced by MTV. The series follows the lives of people who own and work at a New York tattoo shop. There’s a lot more to being a tattoo artist than having creative flair, and there’s a whole lot of drama that comes with being one of the cast members who appear in the Harlem-based shop.

In November, one of the show’s cast members has been dubbed a “good dude” as he spread awareness for Sickle Cell Anemia during episode 5.

So, let’s find out more about Bux and the lifelong battle he’s fighting…

Who is Bux from Black Ink Crew?

Full-time Black Ink Crew cast members were joined by Bux, Vanity, Desiree, Van Johnson, Draya Penzo, and Suzette Samuel in season 9.

Bux is back with the rest of the newbies in season 10 which airs in 2022 along with another newcomer, Nychelle.

Black Ink Crew season 10 kicked off on October 10.

Bux is a licensed tattoo artist and piercer who works at Black Ink Brooklyn. Find him on Instagram, where he has over 4.2k followers, at @tattedby_bux.

Bux raises awareness for sickle cell

During Black Ink Crew season 10 episode 5, Bux holds an event to raise awareness for Sickle Cell Anemia.

It’s an illness that he’s been battling his whole life. During the episode, he said: “Sickle Cell is something that you’re born with and that causes pain throughout your entire life. It can be a burden on your body, it could be a burden mentally, it’s a burden on the community.

“…We need to figure out a way to overcome this disease, or just to get it under control…”

Bux threw an event at the shop to raise awareness for the blood disorder where people got sickle cell warrior tattoos. VH1 provides information on the disease online.

Fans dub Bux a “good dude”

Speaking to All of the Above podcast in 2022, Bux said that every day is like a “party” at the shop, adding that he “loves” working at Black Ink Brooklyn.

As well as having his dream job, it seems that he is using his platform for some important reasons, including raising awareness for Sickle Cell.

Many fans of the show took to Twitter on November 15 to comment on the show’s episode. One tweeted: “Grateful that the #blackinkcrew tv show shed awareness on #sicklecell disease tonight. Not too many people support those of us that are living with it. Just like Bux, my mom was told I wasn’t going to live past 18 yrs old BUT GOD thank you Lord.”

Another said: “I’m with you Bux I’m in the hospital now because I’m having a sickle cell crisis and our people need to educate each other cause its not talked about enough.”

More tweeted: “S/o to bux for being new & already being vulnerable & using his platform for something informative & positive.”

