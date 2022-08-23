











Richard “OSh**” Duncan, known as a tattoo artist on Black Ink Crew, has reportedly been caught in possession of cocaine after he was pulled over for speeding, as per TMZ. He has been charged on four counts but pleads not guilty.

The reality star was reportedly charged with a DUI in July after cops stopped him. An incident report obtained by TMZ says Richard was pulled over for speeding when police smelled alcohol and did a field sobriety test.

Most fans know him for appearing on the VH1 reality TV series when he rose to fame as one of the OG members in 2013. He was a tattoo artist for Black Ink before quitting and was occasionally left in charge of the shop by Ceaser.

Richard Duncan charged on four counts

Richard was charged on four counts after being stopped by police in July, as per TMZ. This included speeding, DUI, driving with an open container of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance.

He was originally pulled over for speeding when police reportedly said Richard admitted he had been drinking. During a search of his car, cops say they found a bag of cocaine in the center cup holder.

The possession charge is a felony and the rest are misdemeanors. He has pled not guilty. Richard addressed the charges on Instagram and said he “did something really stupid during a manic episode and consequently, got a DUI”.

Richard and Georgia Police have been contacted by Reality Titbit for comment.

View Instagram Post

Richard speaks on bipolar disorder

Richard, who owns Drip Tattoos and made his comeback to the Black Ink shop in 2017, apologized for drink-driving. He revealed he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder two years ago, which he has juggled alongside owning a business.

He admitted that, during a manic episode, he “doesn’t always make the best choices” and said:

When I’m in a bad place, I don’t always make the best choices and consequently I’ve hurt and let down a lot of people I love in the process. That s*** eats me up and I hate it.

The reality star added that he does not condone drinking and driving, drug use or “acting out”, admitting that his actions were “dumb, pointless and honestly embarrassing”. Richard is now focusing on his sobriety.

Meet OSh**’s wife Nikki

OSh** tied the knot with wife Nikki during Black Ink Crew: New York. She was at his side during his return. Since their wedding, they have welcomed a baby girl – Nova-Rae Rose – into the world, who was born five years ago.

The couple previously experienced marital problems that prompted them to split, before deciding to rekindle their relationship after learning that they were expecting a baby girl.

Richard has five kids with three different women and currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Nikki is also a business owner and runs Atlanta-based boutique Eunoia Lifestyle Co, which sells apparel, accessories, stationery, decor and gifts.

View Instagram Post

WATCH BLACK INK CREW: CHICAGO ON VH1 EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK