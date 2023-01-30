Blueface and Chrisean Rock collaborated on a song called Dear Rock in 2023 and the music video for their joint track sees the pair get married.

Chrisean and Blueface aren’t married in real life but they are in an on-again-off-again relationship. Their romance is documented on Zeus Network show Blueface And Chrisean: Crazy In Love.

The couples’ new music video has certainly got people talking but it seems Blueface isn’t keen on marriage in real life. So, let’s find out more about the fake wedding and Blueface’s comments on tying the knot.

Blueface and Chrisean get ‘married’ in Dear Rock

On January 29, 2023, Blueface dropped a music video for his song, Dear Rock, on his YouTube channel. The rapper has more than two million subscribers on YouTube.

In the song, the couple both rap and the video sees them walking down the aisle together.

Blueface raps lyrics that reference a fight he had with her father: “Dear Rock, I’m sorry for what I did to yo’ pops, but he hit me first, so he had that comin’ ’cause I really been through a lot.”

Chrisean can be heard saying the couple are now “ready for things,” and refers to them expecting a child together.

Chrisean asks fans if they ‘enjoyed the wedding’

Taking to Instagram on January 29, Chrisean posted a photo of herself on-set while filming the music video. She’s wearing a wedding dress and veil and wrote in the caption: “Who enjoyed the wedding link in bio?”

Chrisean added a blue heart emoji and a pregnant woman emoji.

The 22-year-old announced her pregnancy news on Blueface’s birthday, January 20.

Blueface says he wouldn’t get married

In a clip shared on Twitter by Raphouse TV, Blueface is asked if he would get married in real life.

In response to the question, Blueface says: “Hell no.”

The rapper adds he doesn’t “believe in marriage” and adds marriage is like a “business deal.”

