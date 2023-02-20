Rapper Blueface sparks black eye rumors in February 2023 after addressing Chris Brown on Instagram Live.

The 26-year-old was mentioned by the fellow rapper after news broke that Chris collaborated on a song with Chloe Bailey.

Chris took to Instagram to address backlash about the collaboration and mentioned Blueface and his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock.

The Zeus Network star Blueface later responded via Instagram and now fans are suggesting he had a black eye in the video.

WARNING: Content of a disturbing nature ahead

Chris Brown faces backlash

When Chloe Bailey announced that she’d collaborated with Chris Brown on an upcoming single in 2023, she may not have expected to get such backlash from fans.

However, Chloe’s Instagram comments section was filled with people questioning the collab with Chris on February 17.

Some people wrote: “But why sis?” and “Why would you do this?”

However, others were pleased to see new music coming from the duo, asking why people were “hating so hard” on Chris.

Chris later publicly addressed peoples’ comments on his own Instagram page and reportedly said that he “made a mistake when he was 17,” according to Indy100.

The musician, who is now 33, was making reference to the time he physically assaulted his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. The report continues that at the time, Chris was 19 years old, and “pled guilty to a felony and accepted a plea deal consisting of community service, five years probation, and domestic violence counseling.”

In Chris’ Instagram Stories, he asked why other celebrities involved in domestic violence incidents aren’t treated in the same we he is. He referenced Chrisean Rock and Blueface and said that people watch their show “every week” despite their issues in relation to domestic violence, reports Complex.

Blueface responds to Chris Brown

After Chris Brown name-dropped Blueface and Chrisean Rock, Blueface then took to Instagram Stories to weigh in on the drama.

The Thotiana rapper spoke to his followers wearing shades and Chrisean could be heard in the background of the video.

All Urban Central captured the IG Story which saw Blueface respond to Chris.

Blueface sparks black eye rumors

After taking to Instagram Live wearing sunglasses and a cap, Blueface’s followers are suggesting that the rapper has a black eye.

Many people took to Twitter to spread the black eye rumors. One tweeted: “Blueface trying hide that new black eye.”

Another said: “blue face gotta black eye under dem buffs.”

However, Blueface hasn’t addressed any claims or rumors that he has a black eye.

GRV and Reality Titbit have reached out to Blueface’s rep for comment.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website. For the UK, you can visit the Refuge website here, or Women’s Aid.

