January 8, 2023 saw a brand new episode of Blueface and Chrisean: Crazy In Love air on the Zeus Network. Episodes of the couples’ series come out on Sundays and feature some of their family members including Blueface’s brother.

Blueface and Chrisean’s Crazy in Love show kicked off on December 10 and follows the couple as they navigate life as rising music stars.

The Zeus Network describes Chrisean and Blueface as “Hip Hop’s hottest couple.” Let’s find out more about their family members who are set to appear on the series.

Who are Blueface and Chrisean?

Rapper Blueface, 25, was born Johnathan Jamall Porter. He hails from Los Angeles, California.

Chrisean Rock, 22, found fame on reality show Blue Girls Club. The show was where she met Blueface and she later signed to his record label in 2020.

The two can be found on Instagram at @bluefasebabyy and at @chriseanrockbabyy.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock: Crazy In Love

Blueface and Chrisean are known on the Hip Hop music scene. Chrisean also found further reality TV fame on Baddies South in 2022.

After starring on Blue Girls Club and Baddies South, Chrisean is now appearing on Crazy In Love alongside her partner.

She and Blueface have had many public ups and downs in their relationship but they continue to stay together. She has a tattoo of her boyfriend’s face on her neck.

Blueface’s brother on Crazy In Love

January 8 saw Blueface and Chrisean: Crazy In Love episode 4 air.

At the end of the episode, fans are given a glimpse into what’s to come in episode 5.

Episode 5 shows Blueface meeting up with his family including his mother and siblings.

Judging by the preview of episode 5, Blueface and his family are experiencing conflict and a fight breaks out between him and his brother during the episode airing on January 15.

Chrisean’s brother, Mookie, has also appeared on the Zeus Network show.

Blueface has two siblings, Andre and Johnece. His mother is called Karlissa Saffold per Gossip Next Door. Her Facebook cover photo shows her children and their families together.

Andre is Blueface’s older brother while Johnece is his younger sister.

