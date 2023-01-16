Blueface opened a soul food restaurant, Blue’s Fish and Soul, back in 2021 and now fans want to know more about what happened to it.

The eatery appeared to be a hit with the public, judging by people’s tweets and online reviews.

Blueface posted on Instagram at the time of his restaurant’s opening and shared his latest venture, captioning the photo: “Where should I open da next one,” however, we’re yet to see another Blue’s open up.

Crazy In Love star is a rapper

In 2018, Blueface released Thotiana which was a huge hit across the world.

Billboard reports that it was “easily one of the catchiest songs of 2019.”

Blueface’s other songs include Bleed It, Baby, Street Signs, and TikTok.

The 25-year-old has not only had musical success, but he rose to further fame as a reality TV star with his show, Blue Girls Club.

It was on his reality series that he met his current partner, Chrisean Rock.

Now, Chrisean and Blueface are starring in their own reality show, Blueface and Chrisean: Crazy In Love on The Zeus Network.

Blue’s Fish and Soul opens

On August 8, 2021, Blueface took to Instagram to share that he had opened his own restaurant.

The Instagram photo slider shows him standing outside Blue’s Fish and Soul in Santa Clarita, California alongside his young son.

The eatery’s address is 26234 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Blueface’s Fish and Soul is closed

Despite appearing to be a success, judging by people’s tweets and reviews, Blue’s Fish and Soul is “temporarily closed,” according to Google.

The restaurant’s Instagram page hasn’t been posted on since August 2021.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to ask what happened to Blueface’s restaurant, however, he hasn’t released an official comment on the matter.

When Blueface opened up Fish and Soul, his mother and former partner, Jaidyn Alexis, could be seen in the restaurant with him. Nowadays, he is in a relationship with Chrisean and per Crazy In Love episode 5, his relationship with his mother has been turbulent.

