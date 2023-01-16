Blueface‘s sister Kali Miller is on Crazy in Love fans’ minds after she made her debut while sticking up for her mother. Many are now asking who she is, as well as her age, after meeting her on the Zeus reality show.

Crazy in Love follows the relationship between Blueface and Chrisean. In the recent episode, Kali appeared alongside the rest of Blueface’s family, which led to a tense argument between him and his brother.

When Kali defended her mother along with Andre, viewers said they respected her for doing so. Let’s get to know Kali, explore her age and find out more about her background away from the screen.

Meet Blueface’s sister Kali

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, has a sister called Kali Miller. She was born with the name Johnece but is often referred to as Kali. She resides in Los Angeles, California, and appeared on Crazy in Love in October 2022.

She attended Stockdale High School and went to Cal State University, Northridge, where she played for the college basketball team, Familytron reports. Kali is single and is attending medical school to become a registered nurse.

She has 9.6K followers on Instagram, where she often poses for selfies such as sitting on a car to posing in a swimsuit in Miami, Florida. The mother had an altercation with Chrisean Rock, Blueface’s girlfriend, 9magtv reports.

The verified singer released her latest single Overtime in 2022. Her most popular track out of her five released songs is Focused, which has over 7,000 listens on Spotify at the time of writing.

Kali Miller’s age explored

Kali is Blueface’s younger sister. Although she hasn’t revealed her age, Blueface is 25 years old, having been born on January 20, 1997. Kali is a mother-of-two who fans say looks the spitting image of her own mom Karlissa.

She is a Taurus, meaning she was born between April 20 until May 21. Her lyrics state in a diss track in 2022, “You my little brother, I don’t care about your buss / Guess since you a Crip, you don’t care about your blood.”

Blueface’s sister, who revealed on Crazy in Love that “no one should be beating up a 50-year-old lady” in reference to an altercation involving her mother and Chrisean, was married, but she revealed in August that she filed for divorce.

Blueface’s siblings

Blueface has two siblings, older brother Andre known as “Dre” and younger sister Johnece. Chrisean’s brother, Mookie, has also appeared on the Zeus Network show Crazy in Love.

In the past, Kali has talked about the admiration she has for her older brother. Yahoo reported back in March 2019 that she claimed that, “Love you through all the bull****, I promise I do.”

