Botched is returning with a new batch of unbelievable plastic surgery cases in season 8, so here’s everything we know about the 2023 release date, trailer, and what to expect.

Botched is serving up a new selection of jaw-dropping procedures gone wrong with the upcoming season 8. Dr Paul Nassif and Dr Terry Dubrow are coming to rescue a lineup of plastic surgeries – and it’s about to get more outrageous.

Previous unforgettable cases include an MIA belly button, which saw a woman’s horrific tummy tuck experience leave her without a naval, and Janice Dickinson‘s 30-year-old breast implants.

The news series will document more than the usual cosmetic cases as season 8 promises patients with inspirational stories, so here’s what to expect this year.

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Botched premieres on August 3 at 10pm ET/ PT on E! Entertainment or stream via Hulu. It come more than one year after series 7 concluded in March 2018.

The exact number of episodes is currently unconfirmed, but the last four seasons have alternated between 22 and 17 episodes. Season 7 featured 17 episodes so we can expect season 8 to run for 22 episodes split into two sections: 10 episodes followed by an additional 12.

The synopsis of the premiere episode, Wheel Of Misfortune, reads: “A widow who almost died three times while healing from her tummy tuck seeks Dr. Dubrow’s expertise in getting rid of what she calls Vagina Island; a woman bullied because of her “pig nose” hopes Dr Nassif can make her a tip.”

Botched season 8 trailer hints at potential amputation

The Botched doctors have “seen every complication known to man”, but Dr Nassif and Dr Dubrow will be pushing their operating limits as they take on one patient with a severely scarred stomach after a failed tummy tuck left her in the ICU three times.

Other patients show off similarly botched procedures, from a client with a collapsed nose, to a plastic surgery addict who has splurged over $250,000 on 25 surgeries.

Things become graphic as cameras follow the experts into the operating room before Dubrow warns a patient: “It’s a lot of scalpels. A lot of needles. And a lot of blood. Now am I scaring you?”

Nassif revealed ahead of the premiere that one of the most challenging cases this season was a woman who had a tumor on her cheek since childhood. “It became so long on her cheek and was hanging down,” he recalled. ” To me the biggest transformation I’ve had on this show in all these seasons, and there are complications. It’s hard emotionally and physically.”

Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif’s net worth explored

As expected, the plastic surgeons have garnered impressive net worths since leading Botched in 2014.

Terry Dubrow, the husband of The Real Housewives Of Orange County‘s Heather Dubrow, has a fortune of $70 million. He made his first reality TV appearance in Fox’s 2004 plastic surgery series, The Swan, and features occasionally on RHOC.

The Dubrows are known to be the wealthiest couple on the show; Heather and Terry sold Chateau Dubrow, their famous 22,000sqft home, for $55 million in 2022.

Although Dubrow and Nassif work together on Botched, they lead their own businesses in real life. Dr Terry heads the Newport Heights Medical Center at Newport Beach, while facial surgery expert Dr Paul is based at Spalding Drive Plastic Surgery, Beverly Hills.

As for Paul Nassif, he has a net worth of $40 million, which he shares with his wife of four years, Brittany Pattakos.

The 61-year-old surgeon divorced his first wife, Adrienne Maloof in 2012 after 10 years of marriage. Like his Botched colleague, Dr Paul is also part of the Bravo family; Maloof and Nassif starred in The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

Are the Botched surgeries free?

Surgeries on Botched are not free; cast members are paid an appearance fee to appear on the show, which is typically put towards the procedure fees. The doctors dedicate four days a week to Botched patients and their remaining time to private clients, meaning they “have to get paid,” Dubrow told Allure in season 2.

Consultations cost about $365 with Dubrow and Botched patients who require various work may pay up to $100,000 for revisional surgery.

Dr Dubrow once admitted that he occasionally suggests his regular patients apply for Botched if they cannot afford to pay the hefty costs.

“If a patient comes in and has a really unusual, difficult-to-fix, almost hopeless situation and I can tell that they don’t necessarily have the resources or the funds to have the reconstruction,” he explained. “I’ll say ‘Don’t take this wrong or anything, but you might be able to get on the show if you’re willing to show your journey to the world.'”

Botched’s most memorable plastic surgery patients

Human Ken doll

We’re wondering if Botched legend Justin Jedlica is cashing in on the current Barbie movie hype with his reputation as the Human Ken Doll. The 42-year-old appeared in seasons 1, 6, and 7 to transform his body into a plastic doll with his custom-designed implants.

Jedlica has about 25 implants in his body to mimic a shredded muscular body without breaking a sweat at the gym. Implants include the biceps, quads, and calf muscles.

Janice Dickinson

Self-proclaimed “world’s first supermodel” Janice Dickinson appeared in season 1 to replace her 30-year-old breast implants. The surgery was a simple procedure for Dr Dubrow, but that wasn’t the case for Janice as a patient.

The fiery America’s Next Top Model judge wasn’t afraid to raise her voice at Dubrow, especially when he gave her a gentle scolding for disconnecting her drain bulb during the recovery process, which could’ve caused an infection.

“Oh my god, well, I’m sorry. Sue me,” she replied, before demanding more painkillers.

“I’m in a lot of agony, so I want to be prescribed for two or three days, the same s*** I had at the hospital,” Dickinson added.