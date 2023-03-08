Love and Hip Hop stars Brandi Boyd and Max Lux are mourning the loss of their baby, Lux.

The VH1 couple shared the tragic news on social media on March 7, 2023.

Brandi and Max welcomed their fourth child in late 2022. He was born prematurely and was placed on a CPAP machine due to breathing difficulties.

In late November 2022, Brandi shared that her fourth child was in the NICU but had hopes that he would make a full recovery, writing: “There is a rainbow coming.”

Brandi Boyd and Max Lux mourn the loss of their baby

On March 7, 2023, Brandi Boyd took to Instagram to share the devastating news that her son has passed away.

Her fourth child, Lux, was just four months old at the time of his passing.

Brandi shared a video of her baby son and wrote in the Instagram caption:

“We need you we Love you Send us a sign Visit your brother and sisters in their sleep Let us know your warm in heaven I can’t believe I am typing these words Pray For my Family #BabyLux send me the strength to carry on I have to be strong for your siblings.”

Max Lux shared news of tragic loss

Brandi’s husband and producer Max Lux also shared the tragic news via social media.

Max wrote on March 7 that he and Brandi are “facing the hardest trial” he “never knew existed.”

The reality TV star’s post reads:

“Pray for Brandi and my Family….we lost our baby yesterday and are facing the hardest trial I never knew existed…..Please be mindful of your comments to my brandi tbh I wouldn’t of even posted about this but rather you get information from me then anyone else….Lil Lux passed we and the emergency response did our best to resuscitate him to no prevail and this is a tragedy. There is no foul play and everyone is hurt especially myself …I mean dam my last post my close friend passed and now this…..if u was ever gonna go to bat for us now is the time fam……sincerely the now broken hearted.”

The heartbreaking news comes after Max recently lost a friend. He took to Instagram on February 12 to pay tribute to one of his friends who passed away.

Brandi also paid tribute to another late friend just three days ago. She shared an Instagram post dedicated to Whitney Houston’s late daughter Bobbi Kristina on her birthday on March 4.

Brandi and Max have three children

Back in August 2022, Brandi took to Instagram to share that she was expecting her fourth child.

She and Max have been married since 2007.

The Love and Hip Hop stars were parents to Prince Brandus, Princess Cadence, and Princess Sonnet before welcoming baby Lux in 2022.

Their fourth child, Lux, sadly passed away in March 2023 after his parents and emergency responders tried to resuscitate him.