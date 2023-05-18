Brandi Passante gives fans a double-whammy in May 2023 as she celebrates her birthday and shows off her new boyfriend in a new Instagram post. The Storage Wars star is clearly in love as she and her beau share a series of snaps together.

Many Storage Wars fans will remember Brandi appeared on the A&E show alongside her long-term partner, Jarrod Schulz. The buyers were known as The Young Guns and even had their own spin-off series Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job.

Now, it appears that Brandi has moved on in her love life. So, let’s find out more about who fans are calling a “lucky man.”

Brandi Passante shows off new boyfriend

Taking to Instagram in 2023, Brandi Passante took the opportunity of her May 16 birthday to share her relationship with the world.

The Storage Wars star shared a compilation of photos and videos created by her partner. The post had the words: “Happy Birthday Brandi! I love you so much and happy we found each other,” written over the photos and videos.

Brandi’s new boyfriend also opted to put a song to his creation – Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl) by Looking Glass.

Meet Clifford Beaver

On May 2, Brandi also shared her own birthday post for her new boyfriend and wrote ‘Happy Birthday Beaver’ over a series of photos and videos.

Her partner, Clifford Beaver, can be found on Instagram under the handle @waveslider77.

His Facebook page states that he hails from El Toro, California, and that he works in sales.

Since April 2017, Clifford has worked as a New Home Sales Consultant at JWilliams Staffing per his LinkedIn.

He previously worked as a Home Sales/Broker’s Assistant and a Mortgage Loan Officer.

Does Brandi have kids?

Many of Brandi’s fans took to the comments section of Clifford’s birthday post to write that he’s a “lucky man,” while others asked questions about her family.

Brandi and her ex-partner, Jarrod, had two children together, a daughter named Payton, and a son, Cameron.

Since their split, both Brandi and Jarrod appear to have moved on with new partners.

Jarrod took to Instagram in 2022 to share a snap with a new lady in his life. While Jarrod isn’t returning to Storage Wars, fans can expect to see Brandi back on screens in 2023.

