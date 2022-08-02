











Wondering the age of Brittish Williams? Well, considering she’s a mom to a young son, shoe designer and Basketball Wives cast member, she’s certainly ticked off a number of goals despite only being in her 30s.

She was previously engaged to Obras Sanitarias player Lorenzo Gordon when she got cast for the VH1 reality TV series. They welcomed a daughter in 2018 together, but later called it quits on their relationship.

Viewers are aware of her success as a shoe designer, mom and TV personality, but just what age has she achieved some of her goals? Reality Titbit has the lowdown on how old she is and her timeline so far.

Brittish Williams’ age

Born December 28th 1989, Basketball Wives star Brittish is currently 32 years old and is due to turn 33 later this year. From Missouri, she has gone on to become a shoe designer, mom to a young daughter, and TV personality.

Her birthday makes her a Capricorn, which are believed to be ambitious, hardworking, and enterprising. It’s clear that Brittish has followed through on these traits and is therefore providing for her daughter.

She is more than ten years younger than co-star Brooke Bailey, who was born on July 13th 1977, making her 45 years old at the time of writing. Another designer, but in fashion rather than footwear, is 39-year-old Angel Brinks.

She has designed shoes for years

Brittish is a shoe designer. She also runs her own online hair extensions store House of Hair Co, as well as Gossip Girl. The latter ships fashion items globally, and is online for customer service queries from Tuesday to Friday, 11am to 4pm.

Currently, the star’s website is selling Sky shoes, a slip-on sandal footwear which is retailing for $45. Back in 2014, Brittish ran a shoe company called Privet Couture, and told Styling On A Budget:

Brittish Williams is a 24 year old very ambitious young woman. I’m engaged. I have stepchildren. I have a sister. My friends are like my family to me. I own LoveOfLabels.com. I’m also a shoe designer, Privet Couture, those shoes come out in the fall. I’m also doing a jewelry line with one of the jewelers in Los Angeles. I’m also doing a hair line called B. Savvy that’s supposed to release in May.

She added that fashion has always been her passion and revealed: “My [now-ex] fiancee says I can shop anywhere. Like literally anywhere I can find something. I’ve always been into fashion since I was a kid.”

The Basketball Wives star’s life as mom

Brittish and NBA player Lorenzo Gordon got engaged in May 2014 but broke up a year later. However, despite the problems, the reality couple got back together, welcoming their baby daughter Dash Dior Gordon just four years later.

Dash, who is often featured on her mommy and daddy’s Insta, is now three years old. Despite starting a family together, things have not been great between Brittish and Lorenzo. The duo became estranged again in 2020.

