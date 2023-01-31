Savannah Chrisley gave her podcast listeners an update on Todd and Julie on January 31 and explained her parents are going to appeal their sentence.

The former Chrisley Knows Best star started her podcast in October 2022 but her parents were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison the following month.

Throughout the Chrisleys‘ legal issues, Savannah has been giving updates on her family. Todd Chrisley and Julie also kept listeners in the loop via their own podcast, Chrisley Confessions.

Savannah says she is ‘broken’

Giving her listeners an update on her life, Savannah took to her Unlocked podcast on January 31 and said she had been through “the toughest week.”

Savannah recorded the episode on January 24, a week to the day after her parents reported to prison to serve their sentences. The 25-year-old said she’s helping “two kids process what’s happening in our life.”

She added she had shed a lot of tears, felt “a lot of anger” and been “completely broken” to her core. However, Savannah also said she has “had to figure out how to rebuild.”

Todd and Julie set to appeal

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. Speaking on the latest episode of Unlocked, Savannah said the family was going to appeal the case.

She said: “We are filing the appeal and that will happen in mid-February.”

The Sassy By Savannah owner added she is “putting her faith” in the family’s attorneys and God.

Savannah got emotional during the episode and said it’s “tough” that her parents were “gone.” However, she added Todd and Julie were “ok” during the January 31 episode.

Savannah struggles with Grayson and Chloe

During the January 31 podcast episode, former Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley star Savannah said she was “helping to guide” her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe, through their current life situation while their parents are in prison.

Savannah said: “I’m having to guide them through this process as I’m trying to guide myself through this process, which is very, very difficult.”

She added she’s “trying to be strong” for her siblings, continuing that 16-year-old Grayson “had a breakdown” and was trying to “process” what’s going on.

Savannah also said Chloe, who is ten years old, was “trying to process them being gone and missing her mom.”

She said: “Chloe had so much anger towards the situation and she just said ‘Why? Why? They’re not bad people, they don’t belong there. Why?'”

Savannah recalled telling Chloe she’s doing all she can to get her parents “back home.”

