Brooke Bailey has scored serious money hoops with her four businesses













Season 10 of Basketball Wives is coming to a close – with Brooke finding herself amid the drama for the majority of the show…

The hit VH1 show presents the lives of a group of friends who are either the girlfriend, wife or even ex-wife of an NBA star. The group of women show off their lavish lifestyles with their flashy cars, mansions and clothes.

However, it’s not just their partners bringing in the cash, as many of the women have successful careers of their own. Brooke Bailey is one of those – who has proved she doesn’t need a man to live the life she deserves.

Canada’s Drag Race | Series 3 Trailer | BBC Three BridTV 10901 Canada’s Drag Race | Series 3 Trailer | BBC Three https://i.ytimg.com/vi/u6TGVgD1g2o/hqdefault.jpg 1055379 1055379 center 22403

Brooke’s Beauty and Fashion businesses

In total, Brooke owns a total of four businesses. One of these is her beauty company called Skin By Brooke Bailey.

The business sells a variety of products including Anti Aging Night Cream, Eyelash Serum, Facial Spa Kit, Facial Steamer and much more. The price of these products vary from $16.99-$164.99.

Another one of her businesses is her fashion brand called Opulent Icon. Her clothing line consists of products such as sportswear, waist trainers and graphic tee’s – also ranging in price from $20-$260.

As Brooke is known for being a fashion queen on Basketball Wives, it makes sense that she has such a successful clothing company.

View Instagram Post

Brooke’s Book and Health Club’s

Moving away from beauty and fashion, Brooke has shown that there’s much more to her than looking cute with her other two businesses.

In fact, the VH1 star runs her own Book Club on Instagram, where fans of the star (or book lovers) can keep up to date with her latest reads. Brooke states in their bio: “If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking.”

The 45-year-old believes that “health is wealth”, which is what inspired her fourth and final business venture. Brooke owns a company called “My Life Herbs”, that sell a herbal-based detox system which aims to improve health, lose weight, and “become the person that you have always wanted to be.”

Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images

What is Brooke Bailey’s net worth?

With four businesses up her sleeve, it’s no wonder that fans of the star are interested to find out how much she is worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brooke Bailey is worth around $100,000. Although she joined the Basketball Wives crew during their second season, it’s thought that the majority of her earnings have come from her career as an entrepreneur.

However, this doesn’t mean that her reality TV career hasn’t helped her along the way. In fact, according to The Sun, the ladies featured on the show can make up to $7,500 per episode.

View Instagram Post

WATCH BASKETBALL WIVES ON VH1 EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK