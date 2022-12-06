Camille Lamb is the new deckhand on Below Deck season 10, but the Bravo star used to be football player Shea Patterson’s girlfriend back in the day.

In just three episodes, Camille has left an impact on the audience. The deckhand has mentioned several times in the past few episodes how she used to date a famous football player.

After Camille’s proclamations about her love life, internet sleuths uncovered that her former footballer flame is Shea, who’s the current quarterback of the New Orleans Breakers.

Camille Lamb was Shea Patterson’s girlfriend?

Camille and Shea appear to have dated for about a year between 2016 and 2017.

The Below Deck star still has pictures from their dating days on her Facebook. Their earliest pic dates back to July 3, 2016, and the last one is from September 10, 2017.

During their relationship, Camille was often spotted cheering Shea at his football games. She was first seen giving him a kiss after he led the Rebels’ comeback win over Texas A&M.

For those wondering how Shea and Camille met one another, they attended campus at Ole Miss. The duo also celebrated Camille’s birthday in June 2017 together. She posted a picture at the time, writing: “Thanks for spending my birthday with me. I love you very much!”

Camille’s has many pics with Shea on Facebook

Camille’s Facebook page still has several pictures of her with her former footballer beau. The pair is seen being goofy and playful with one another.

A 2017 picture on Camille’s timeline sees Shea holding a pack of Dove’s Shea Butter soap as he goofily points out the pun.

A few others see them posing at an ugly Christmas sweater party. Some others see them attending NFL and NBA games together.

Shea is currently serving as the quarterback for the United States Football League’s New Orleans Breakers.

Camille is the new Deck/Stew on Below Deck

The Bravo star’s bio on the channel’s website reveals that she hails from a family of merchant mariners. She has also had sailing experience since she was nine years old.

Besides her love for sailing, Camille is also a singer and songwriter. She competed on “American Idol” last year but was eliminated shortly after entering the run. After her stint on the show ended, she returned to sailing.

She has now had more formal yachting training and has work experience in Miami and Los Angeles.

