Celebrity Game Face season 4 is officially here and it’s time to get to know the celebrities taking part in this year’s series.

Kevin Hart is ready for another season of laughter and he’s joined by a star-studded line-up on the E! Entertainment show.

Kevin’s famous friends are invited to compete in crazy challenges and enjoy a night of fun from the comfort of their own homes. Let’s find out more about the new players on the show ready to take on some new games…

Photo by Derek White/WireImage

Celebrity Game Face season 4 episode 1 celebrities

Celebrity Game Face season 4 kicks off on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Kevin Hart is joined in the season premiere by rapper Ice T and his wife, CoCo Austin, and singer-songwriters Elle King and Dierks Bentley.

Twenty-four-year-old rapper Latto also appears in episode 1. The show’s opening episode clearly has a musical theme with legends and award-winners taking part in the show.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

Who is on Celebrity Game Face season 4 episode 2?

The following week of Celebrity Game Face sees Kevin Hart joined virtually by more of his famous friends.

Episode 2, Queen’s Court in Session, features Queen’s Court stars Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea Williams.

Evelyn Lozada is a former Basketball Wives star who was in a relationship with Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Meet the season 4 episode 3 cast

Celebrity Game Face season 4 episode 3 airs on April 20, 2023. Some more musical stars and hit makers enter the game show this week.

Kevin Hart is joined by Fat Joe, Ne-Yo, Estelle, and Melanie Fiona.

The musical stars are well known for songs including Lean Back, Closer, American Boy and Give It To Me Right.

More celebrities set to appear on the show throughout season 4 include Halle and Chloe Bailey, Rita Ora and her sister, Elena, Bow Wow, Tiffany Haddish, Chris Paul, and The Miz.

Nikki Glaser, Vivica A. Fox, Natasha Lyonne, J.B. Smoove, and Jason Derulo are also guests on season 4.

Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic

