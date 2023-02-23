Chase Chrisley is keeping his faith and staying strong, despite his parents Todd and Julie being in jail. In fact, Chase is even “excited for the future” but what is he doing nowadays?

Todd and Julie Chrisley were reportedly sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion in November 2022.

Todd is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Federal Prison Camp Pensacola whilst Julie is serving her seven years in Federal Medical Center Lexington. The duo will then have to serve another 16 months of probation after completing their sentences. The Chrisleys are hoping to appeal their case.

Despite their parents being behind bars, the Chrisleys are holding their heads high and are “excited for the future.”

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

What is Chase Chrisley doing now?

Chase Chrisley has been spending time with his family and focusing on new business opportunities.

The Chrisley Knows Best star recently proposed to his now-fiancée Emmy Medders at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee. Not only did he rent out the stadium, but he also had 175,000 rose petals laid on the field in the shape of a love heart.Cute, or what?

Chase has been keeping a pretty low profile since his parent’s sentencing. At the end of last year, he opened up about his reasoning for not immediately speaking out about it all, on Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast.

Chase shared: “Obviously, what we have been going through is hell. It is a terrible, terrible situation. But I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time.”

Chase Chrisley ‘excited for the future’ despite parents being in jail

Chase recently teased that the siblings are “beyond excited for the future” despite the family struggles they are currently going through. The duo initially decided to work together just under a month prior to their parents going to prison.

Chase and Savannah are now part of Chrisley And Co., a real estate agency. They have a team of realtors and brokers working for them, according to their website. The business will provide buyers with a “bespoke collection” of “curated luxury properties” to pick from.

Chase shared on his Instagram alongside a snap of him and Sav: “Beyond excited for the future of @chrisleyandcorealty with the best business partner @savannahchrisley anybody looking to buy or sell we can help!”

Chrisley family tease new reality show

That’s not the only business venture the Chrisley family has up their sleeves. The gang is even in talks of creating a new reality show following USA Network’s cancellation of Chrisley Knows Best amid Todd and Julie Chrisley’s.

In the latest episode of Savannah’s podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the 25-year-old was joined by her grandma known as Nanny Faye as they spoke about plans of returning to the reality TV world. Savannah told fans at the start of the episode: “Well, you do know, we’re talking to a few production companies about doing another show.”

She then asked her Nan whether she would want to be in another show, and the 79-year-old appeared to be ready and raring to go. She responded: “I’m ready to go work. I’m ready to walk down that highway any day.”

Savannah later teased: “tons of production companies have reached out and networks that want to do a show.” This is also something for Chase and the rest of the family to look forward to despite their difficult circumstances.

