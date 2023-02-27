Chase Chrisley and his fiance Emmy Medders have taken to their Instagram to show off their Miami mini-break while the Chrisley parents serve their prison sentence.

Todd and Julie Chrisley began serving their combined 19 years in prison at the start of the year, and it seems like their son Chase Chrisley is trying to take his mind off the hard times.

We take a closer look at Chase and Emmy’s stunning Miami getaway.

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders enjoy a break to Miami

The newly engaged couple were in good spirits as they took to Instagram on Friday afternoon that they were off on a trip to Miami.

From social media, it seemed like the two were having a great time, as Emmy wrote: “Sunshine and palm trees make me happy.”

Although it seemed like the break was good for the pair, on the way back, Emmy wrote: “Love going on vacay but there’s nothing like coming home.”

Fans were glad to see the pair having a good time after the family’s recent struggles. On Emmy’s post, one fan commented: “So glad you made this trip happen! You both needed it!”

The couple stayed in the familiar Hotel Greystone, with Chase writing “back home” on his Instagram story.

Chase Chrisley has been keeping busy since his parents began jail sentence

As well as his trip with Emmy to Miami, Chase has also been seen getting botox, just like his dad Todd.

In regards to work, he’s been focussing on his real estate company Chrisley & Co, which he opened with sister Savannah. Although Todd and Julie aren’t part of the business, Julie’s best friend Lea is helping the two out.

Before his dad’s prison sentence began, Chase also teased a podcast where he would be interviewing dad Todd, however as of yet, this has not been released.

WOW:

Savannah teases a new Chrisley show

Savannah has been very open about her parent’s jail sentencing on her Unlocked Podcast, and in her latest episode with Nanny Faye Chrisley, she teased a return for the Chrisleys on TV.

Speaking on her podcast, she revealed that the family revealed they were in talks with production companies for a new show. Just a few days before that, she also teased a movie with Nanny Faye.

Chrisley Knows Best was canceled after Todd and Julie Chrisley was convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion. However, a handful of episodes that were filmed before have been airing.

The final episode is set to air on March 13.

