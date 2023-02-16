After being praised as ‘the most natural’ in the Chrisley family, Chase Chrisley has taken to his Instagram stories, together with his fiancée Emmy, to share his botox journey with his followers. Dad Todd Chrisley has been open about his botox in the past.

It looked like a date when Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders went to the Stages Skin Studio together. In the Instagram story that followed, Emmy can be seen getting filler injected into her lips, while Chase had injections in his forehead.

We take a closer look into Chase Chrisley and his family’s cosmetic surgery history.

Chase Chrisley gets botox with his fiance Emmy

Chase revealed in a recent Instagram story that he and fiancée Emmy Medders got a few cosmetic procedures done together. The pair went to the same clinic, where Emmy appears to have opted for lip filler and Chase hinted that he got botox.

After the procedures, the couple proudly showed off the results. Chase commented: “Emmy got all her stuff done, my forehead is about to not move.”

The couple appear to have partnered with the clinic and are offering fans 15% off an initial treatment. All fans need to do, Chase explained, was name-drop him or Emmy.

Chase and Emmy seemed happy with their cosmetic adventure, calling it: “The best experience with the kindest staff.”

Chase was praised by fans for being the only ‘natural’ one in the family

Previously, Chrisley Knows Best fans had taken to Instagram to praise Chase for being the only “natural looking” Chrisley. The family have been open about their cosmetic procedures in the past.

One fan wrote: “I think Chase is the only natural-looking Chrisley! You are all so pretty so stop all the work!!”

Another said: “Chase is all real. Savannah please stop messing with all the medical face stuff just be real sweetie you don’t need any help.”

Savannah Chrisley has previously admitted to having had a nose job. Dad Todd Chrisley has also been open about his botox, which he used to get every six months.

Chase and Emmy’s relationship

Chase and his fiancée Emmy got engaged on October 5, 2022, at First Horizon baseball Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The couple first went public with their relationship in summer of 2020, though it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. They even split for a brief period before the engagement.

Speaking to Life & Style at the time of the split, Chase said: “We just thought it would be healthier and better for both of us.”

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK