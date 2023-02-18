As Chrisley Knows Best episodes return to USA Network in 2023, fans want to know more about what Chase Chrisley does for work.

After some time away from screens, Nanny Faye Chrisley, Chase, Savannah, and co are all back each Monday on Chrisley Knows Best season 10.

The family has been entertaining fans with their reality show since it first launched in 2014. Chase and his siblings have spent many years of their lives in the spotlight with his younger brother, Grayson, being eight years old when the show premiered.

Chase entered the world of work on TV

As many Chrisley Knows Best fans will have seen, Chase has dabbled in many different fields of work from a young age.

His father, Todd Chrisley, can be seen on the show encouraging Chase and Savannah to get themselves “nine to five” jobs.

The USA Network show saw Chase work as Todd’s golf caddy. Chase and his best friend, Elliot, once visited a sperm bank in a bid to make money. The two also toyed with the idea of becoming models as a career path.

Chrisley Knows Best season 6 saw Chase embark on a candle-making business. He has a candle company called Chase Chrisley Collection and he sells candles online. However, they all appear to be sold out at the time of writing.

What does Chase Chrisley do for work?

Nowadays, Chase Chrisley writes in his Instagram bio that he’s an “entrepreneur.”

He is clearly following in his father, Todd’s, footsteps as he and Savannah are business partners in their real estate company Chrisley and Co.

Prior to venturing into real estate, Chase spent many years as a reality TV star on Chrisley Knows Best. He was 18 years old when the show started and he’s now 26.

Speaking on Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast in December 2022, Chase said to his sister: “Filming is our job.”

He continued: “I don’t think a lot of people understand that. That’s not what we do every single day. We don’t show up with 100 people to film what we’re doing. It’s a business, it’s a job.”

Chase and Emmy’s podcast

After appearing as a guest on his sister, Savannah’s, podcast and his parents’ Chrisley Confessions podcast in December 2022, Chase is set to bring out his own pod this year.

While on Chrisley Confessions with Todd, Chase confirmed he is going to have his own podcast with his fiancée, Emmy Medders.

Chase also took to Instagram on February 15 to say that he is set to bring out a new show with pro golfer John Daly.

Chase wrote: “New Show Alert!! Starting Masters Week! We are letting you the fans pick the name! Everything sports and entertainment you aren’t gonna wanna miss this one! COMMENT BELOW the best name! Winner gets a prize! @pga_johndaly the duo you they didn’t know they needed!! See y’all @hooters.”

Emmy also previously appeared on Chrisley Confessions with Julie Chrisley and promoted her spray tanning business. It appears that between the two, they’ve got some busy work schedules!

