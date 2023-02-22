Chase Chrisley has taken to Instagram Stories in February 2023 to share a post on “being who you are.”

The 26-year-old posted the video to his Stories amid challenging times for himself and his family.

Chase’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving a combined 19-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion. Speaking on the latest episode of Unlocked, their daughter Savannah said the family was going to appeal the case.

The former Chrisley Knows Best stars began serving their sentences in January 2023. Now, Chase, Savannah, and the rest of the Chrisley clan are keeping their fans up-to-date via their Instagram pages as their parents are behind bars.

Chase Chrisley shares Instagram post

On February 21, 2023, Chase Chrisley shared a video of late rapper Nipsey Hussle speaking which was posted by @hustlersdiamonds.

Nipsey Hussle can be seen saying: “The game will test you, it’s ups and downs. So like, you know, you’ve gotta be who you are at all times. You know, just like a principle to live by. You know?”

Judging by the current period that the Chrisleys are going through, it makes sense for Chase to be sharing posts related to being “tested,” and “ups and downs.”

He’s gone into business with Savannah

Speaking on Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast, Chase said in 2022 that he thinks that “God humbled him,” before all of the legal issues came to light regarding their parents.

Chase said that he was “so insecure in who he was,” in the past. But, now he says that he “refuses to live in a constant state of negativity.”

On December 30, 2022, Chase shared that he and his sister were going into business together. He wrote that Savannah is the “best business partner,” and that they were working together at Chrisley and Co Realty. The Chrisleys’ good friend Lea Johnston is also listed as a realtor on the family’s company website.

Chase and his fiancé went to pilates

Before sharing his Nipsey Hussle post on Instagram, Chase posted on IG Stories that he was heading to a pilates class with his fiancé, Emmy Medders.

Chase wrote: “Pilates with bae,” and shared a video of his fiancé and podcast partner Emmy working out.

He also checked out a red Lamborghini, per his Stories, at a showroom in Miami.

Chase tagged ‘The Showroom Miami’ which specializes in “exotic car sales and rentals.”

His sister, Savannah also recently shared a car-related post on the ‘gram when she got her luxury Range Rover detailed in February 2023.

