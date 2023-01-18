Chase and his dad Todd Chrisley have confirmed Chase has a podcast coming out in 2023. The former Chrisley Knows Best stars confirmed Chase will be the latest family member to take to the Chrisley Confessions podcast.

Chase is the eldest of Todd and Julie’s children, followed by Savannah and their adopted daughter, Chloe. Todd has two older children, Kyle and Lindsie from a previous marriage, but Julie helped raise them and regarded them as her children.

On January 17, 2023 Todd and Julie Chrisley began their combined 19-year prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion. Now they are set to spend years behind bars, fans may be wondering what the rest of the Chrisleys are going to do without them.

Chase Chrisley podcast

Speaking on his parents’ podcast on December 29, 2022, Chase Chrisley confirmed he is going to have his own podcast with fiancée Emmy Medders.

Chase, 26, was a guest star on Chrisley Confessions late last year in place of his mother, Julie, who was absent.

He has clearly been getting some podcast practice in as he also featured on his sister’s pod, Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley, in December 2022.

Todd teases podcast

Speaking on Chrisley Confessions episode 215, Todd Chrisley thanked fans for tuning into the family’s shows and podcasts.

He said to Chase on the December 29 episode: “You and Emmy are working on your podcast that’s going to be coming out.”

Chase replied: “We are, we are.”

Todd added he thinks their podcast will be “good” and said: “I hope that’s going to consist of all things wedding, baby prep… new house.”

Chase confirmed what his dad was saying by echoing the words “baby prep” and “new house,” as well as stating: “Everything that’s coming in our life, that’s happening in my family’s life… and just everything that’s happening in the world today.”

Chase and Emmy are engaged

Despite all the legal issues going on in the Chrisley family, Chase and co are still managing to find some things to celebrate in life.

On October 5, 2022, he got down on one knee at First Horizon baseball Park in Nashville, Tennessee, and proposed to his girlfriend, Emmy Medders.

Emmy has also had a lot going on in her family life as her father suffers from ALS disease. However, Chase and Emmy appear to be celebrating their love in life and share a dog together. His proposal, per People, saw him lay out 175,000 rose petals in the shape of a heart for his fiancée-to-be.

