As Todd and Julie Chrisley serve time in prison in 2023, their son, Chase Chrisley, shares throwback snaps of his parents when they were young on Instagram.

Twenty-six-year-old Chase is engaged to his long-term partner, Emmy Medders. However, his settled life with Emmy and their sausage dog doesn’t distract him from the fact that he’s missing his parents in March.

Chase Chrisley’s parents were set to appeal their case in mid-February. However, as it stands, Todd and Julie are still behind bars.

While the former Chrisley Knows Best stars serve time, Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye Chrisley, is battling bladder cancer.

Despite the family’s troubles, Nanny Faye gave fans a health update and said she’s currently “doing well.”

Credit: E! Entertainment YouTube channel/Growing Up Chrisley

Chase shares throwback pics of his dad

On March 19, 2023, Chase Chrisley shared throwback photos of his parents via his Instagram Stories.

Chase shared a snap of Todd and Julie Chrisley in their younger years. The photo shows Todd with his arms wrapped around Julie and they’re both smiling.

While the two are currently in jail, the Chrisleys are in talks of a new TV show.

Todd Chrisley young snaps

As well as photos of his parents together, Chase shared some photographs of himself as a youngster with his parents separately.

Chase shared a photo of himself in Todd’s arms on holiday. Todd can be seen with dark hair and a tan as they clearly enjoyed a family vacation.

The 26-year-old Chrisley and Co Realty co-founder placed a white heart emoji alongside the photos he shared.

Savannah appears in the throwback pics

It appears that March 19 was a day when Chase was flicking back through the photo albums as he also shared photos of himself with his sister, Savannah, and their dad.

Savannah often keeps her fans and followers updated with her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

Chase, Savannah, Chloe, Grayson, Lindsie and Kyle are all adjusting to life without their parents this year. Kyle Chrisley was arrested in March for aggravated assault.

However, it’s not all bad news for the Chrisleys as Savannah revealed she has a new love interest in 2023.