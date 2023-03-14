Rapper Blueface is talking abortion in March 2023 as his on/off girlfriend Chrisean Rock showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram.

Just before the Baddies West star’s 23rd birthday, she shared a snap of herself online debuting her baby bump.

Chrisean appears to be happy about her pregnancy as she captioned the photos with heart-eye emojis.

However, Blueface has taken to social media, in multiple tweets and posts, to comment on her unborn child.

Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images

Chrisean debuts her baby bump

On March 12, Chrisean Rock took to Instagram to share some snaps of herself standing next to a car.

The Zeus Network star was color-coordinated with the vehicle as she donned orange shorts and an open orange jacket.

Chrisean showed off her baby bump just days before her 23rd birthday. The rapper was born on March 14, 2000.

Fellow rap star Omeretta showed support for Chrisean by taking to the comments section of her post.

Blueface compares pregnancy announcements

Mid-March 2023 saw Chrisean share her excitement over her growing baby bump.

But, at the same time, Blueface has been taking to social media to slate his on/off girlfriend.

Blueface took to Instagram to share a video of his ex, Jaidyn Alexis, revealing the news that she was expecting a second baby.

He wrote in the caption that the video showed what it is “supposed to look like” when a woman tells a man she’s pregnant.

The Blueface and Chrisean Rock: Crazy In Love star added: “…any other response or question you should abort the baby.”

Why are abortion rumors circulating?

Chrisean responded to some of Blueface’s tweets and comments via Twitter herself and wrote: “Don’t feel bad for me ima shake dis off fr. Plus I’m grown I did this to myself.”

On March 12 she tweeted a white dove emoji which prompted many of her followers to think she could have had an abortion.

One person replied to the tweet: “Omg the baby.”

However, Chrisean hasn’t posted or talked about anything regarding an abortion.

In Blueface’s Twitter rant, he tweeted: “She pregnant missing a tooth with 7 tattoos finna make a fool of herself…”

However, Chrisean has maintained throughout the Twitter spat that she wouldn’t ever stop “loving” Blueface.