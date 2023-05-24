Chrisean Rock has shut down ‘fake pregnancy’ rumors as she took to Instagram to post a photo of her baby bump, four months after announcing she was pregnant.

The Baddies West star has had a dramatic pregnancy, to say the least as her she and her ‘ex’-partner Blueface have had many run-ins on social media. As well as this, many internet users were speculating that she wasn’t pregnant, although she’s now put an end to these rumors for good.

We take a look at the latest update on Chrisean Rock‘s pregnancy and what fans are saying in the comments.

Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images

Chrisean Rock shows off baby bump

Taking to her 3.5 million Instagram followers, Chrisean shared a picture of herself enjoying time by the pool with her baby bump very much on show.

The post contained a dump of four pictures and images as she can be seen with a big grin across her face.

In the last video, a friend can be seen swimming up to the star touching her bump exclaiming: “Aww, look at the baby bump!”

The star left no caption on the post, as in this instance it seemed like a picture did really say a thousand words.

Of course, fans rushed to the comments to compliment Chrisean on the pictures, and send her well wishes for the rest of the pregnancy, which some didn’t believe at first.

“Omg she is like huge overnight I love to see it,” wrote one follower.

Another penned: “yesss that belly just popped out.”

“For all those who said she was lying about being pregnant…………what y’all got to say now?” questioned one.

Baddies West co-star Natalie Nunn also commented with a simple ‘heart eye’ emoji.

Chrisean Rock announced her pregnancy in January

The star announced she was pregnant in January, although it is not certain how far along she is, although in a recent post, Chrisean shared a 20-week ultrasound video.

The Zeus Network star announced she was filming the process, as Blueface attended the scan, although announced he ‘didn’t see a future’ with her.