Chrisean Rock opens up in a 2023 interview about her relationship with her parents.

The Zeus Network star has a background as a track athlete. She moved into reality TV and is now a cast member on Baddies West and Blueface and Chrisean: Crazy In Love.

Both Chrisean and Blueface’s family members have appeared on their Zeus Network show. Despite any conflicts the couple has had with her family, Chrisean explained in the interview that she’s still in contact with her parents and even tried to call her mother while on set.

Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images

What to know about Chrisean Rock’s parents

Chrisean Rock was born on March 14, 2000, in Baltimore, Maryland, where she spent most of her childhood.

Chrisean’s parents, Eugene and Charla Malone, have 11 other children, meaning the 22-year-old reality TV star grew up in a big, tight-knit family.

Gossip Next Door reports that Chrisean’s parents “separated” in 2022.

Blueface and Chrisean: Crazy In Love viewers will have seen tensions rise between the rapper and Chrisean’s family members – particularly her father. Famously, Chrisean’s dad got into an altercation with Blueface during the show.

There was also friction between Blueface and his own family, and family members on both Chrisean’s and Blueface’s sides.

Speaking in an interview with B Simone in 2023, Chrisean said that she’s close to her parents, but added: “I’m like their mother and father.”

She also said: “You gotta accept it for what it is.”

Chrisean explained that she felt her parents aren’t particularly involved in her life but that at the moment she’s “just grinding.”

Chrisean’s mom still lives in the TV star’s hometown of Baltimore

Chrisean and her family hail from Baltimore.

During the same B Simone interview, Chrisean said her mother still lives in Baltimore although the 22-year-old wants her mom to move closer to where she is.

The Zeus Network star said that she had given her mom a condo in Hollywood but unfortunately Tinseltown isn’t her mom’s “style.”

Chrisean then got emotional and admitted she’d been “stacking” money in order to buy her mother a house in Baltimore.

In a YouTube video posted to her channel in 2020, Chrisean explained that, growing up, she and her family had all lived in a one-bedroom apartment and later became homeless.

Blueface and Chrisean are expecting

Chrisean is now on her way to becoming a parent herself.

She and her partner, Blueface, are expecting a child. She announced her pregnancy news in January 2023, on Blueface’s birthday, reports The Daily Mail.

Speaking of Blueface during the B Simone interview, Chrisean said that she and her partner are “both ghetto.”

She added that “everything in her life” has been “temporary” and that Blueface “hasn’t been.”

