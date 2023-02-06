Chrisean Rock and Blueface have had an on-and-off relationship, but what is their age difference, their birthdays, and are their star signs compatible?

The pair have landed their own show, Crazy In Love on Zeus Network, and Chrisean now appears on the new Zeus show, Baddies West.

We look into the age difference between the couple, and if their star signs are a perfect match.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s age difference

Chrisean Rock’s birthday is on March 14th. She was born in 2000, meaning that she’s 23 years old this year.

Blueface is 26 years old and was born on January 20th, 1997.

This means that the pair have a three-year age difference.

Chrisean and Blueface’s star signs

Chrisean Rock is a Pisces, and her partner Blueface is an Aquarius.

But are the two signs compatible? Well, Bustle reports that they are indeed!

“Like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, they have a lot in common. Both are very loyal signs, good at love, and good at marriage. And both are quirky! They’ll accept each other exactly as they are and not demand change,” the publication states.

Although, the publication goes on to say that it isn’t all sunshine and roses for the signs. Although they make a good pair in some ways, the stars are adjacent in the zodiac wheel, and neighboring signs don’t always see eye to eye.

All in all though, the two signs are said to be an ok match.

Blueface and Chrisean ‘tie the knot’

The pair recently collaborated on a song called Dear Rock, and although Chrisean posted pictures of her in a wedding dress on her Instagram, the pair didn’t wed in real life.

Taking to the ‘gram Chrisean wrote: “Who enjoyed the wedding link in bio.”

Although the pair are yet to wed, they are expecting a child together which she announced on Blueface’s birthday.

