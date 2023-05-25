Since finding fame as a Baddies star, Chrisean Rock has had fans asking all kinds of questions about her and now many want to find out more about her birth chart. The rapper and reality TV star is known for being in a relationship with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Blueface.

Chrisean and Blueface are currently expecting their first child together. However, their relationship has been nothing short of tumultuous with many social media spats being aired online.

Despite the couple’s ups and downs, it appears that Chrisean is glowing her way through her pregnancy and her latest snaps show her looking super-happy.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Chrisean Rock’s birth chart

Chrisean Rock‘s fans appear to be into astrology in 2023 as her birth chart is making its rounds on the internet.

Many TikTok users are analyzing her birth chart which uses a person’s date, time, and location of birth to give insight into different aspects of their life.

The planets and signs are laid out across 12 houses and from this, the birth chart can be interpreted to tell more about a person.

Chrisean’s fans have been comparing their own birth charts to hers as well as comparing hers and Blueface’s for compatibility.

One fan tweeted: “Chrisean Rock having her Mars in Aries in the 10th house makes so much sense.. look at her birth chart she was gonna be seen regardless.”

Rapper shares baby bump snaps

As Chrisean’s personality is analyzed via her birth chart on TikTok, she’s dropping glowing new snaps on Instagram.

The 22-year-old posted a series of snaps and a video to her IG page on May 24. Chrisean appears to be enjoying herself sitting poolside and spending time in the water as she experiences pregnancy.

Many of the Zeus Network star’s friends and co-stars took to the comments section to show some love. Omeretta shared heart-eye emojis on the post while Natalie Nunn also commented the same.

Chrisean spends time in Las Vegas

Taking to Instagram Stories on May 24, Chrisean looks to be hanging out with friends and her on-and-off partner, Blueface.

The two were spotted at a club with friends before she also posted the photos of herself at the pool.

Blueface’s latest IG posts show him shooting music videos in a pool and posing with his management and Floyd Mayweather at a boxing gym in Las Vegas.