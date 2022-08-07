Chrisean Rock's height makes her much shorter than beau Blueface













Fans of Baddies South are wondering what Chrisean Rock’s height is in 2022 as she stars in the first series of the show alongside Bri, Natalie Nunn, Rollie and co. Chrisean first found fame on Blue Girls Club 1. Now, she’s known for being a reality TV star, the girlfriend of rapper Blueface and a music artist herself.

June 12th, 2022 saw the release of the spin-off series Baddies South. The show is produced in various southern states of the USA. Episodes so far have seen multiple arguments and conflicts between the show’s cast members such as Anne Moore, Slim and Jela.

Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network

How old is Chrisean?

Multiple online sources report that Chrisean was born on March 14th, 2000. This means that she’s 22 years old this year.

Chrisean’s boyfriend, Blueface is 25 years old and was born on January 20th, 1997.

The Baddies South star hails from Baltimore and was born Chrisean Malone.

Chrisean Rock’s height

While Blueface is 6 ft 4, Chrisean reportedly stands at 5 ft 5.

Compared with her co-stars, Chrisean’s height is average. Natalie Nunn, Bri and Anne Moore are also 5 ft 5, Persuasian is 5 ft 6.

Slim is reportedly shorter at 5 ft 3, while Jela is 5 ft 9 according to Gossip Next Door.

As well as starring in Bad Girls Club spin-off Baddies South in 2022, she’s also released new music on her YouTube channel.

Chrisean can be found on YouTube at ChriseanRock where she has over 53K subscribers.

She’s also on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon Music.

Is Chrisean Rock on Instagram?

Yes! In August 2022, Chrisean Rock is back on Instagram.

She can be found under the handle @chriseanrockbabyy with 755K followers. Chrisean is only following one person on IG which is her boyfriend, Blueface.

He’s also on Instagram @bluefasebabyy and has 810K followers.

On June 10th, 2022, Chrisean took to Instagram to share a photograph of her family. She wrote that she’s one of 12 children that her mother raised.

View Instagram Post

WATCH BADDIES SOUTH ON THE ZEUS NETWORK SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK