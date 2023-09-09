Chrisean Rock’s fans followed her pregnancy from when she first announced it in early 2023. Now, she’s a first-time mom to her newborn son. She named her son Chrisean Malone Jr and described her baby as being “perfect, blessed, and handsome,” in social media posts.

Before Chrisean Rock and Blueface‘s baby was born, the two would often involve themselves in online rows and were ‘off and on’ in their relationship. Following the birth of their son in early September, the Zeus Network stars have continued their Twitter spats. However, Blueface shared that he visited the hospital to meet his son. After Chrisean Malone Jr’s birth, Chrisean wrote that she was “blessed,” adding: “Thank you, Jesus.”

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

Blueface blasts Chrisean Rock’s ‘Jr’ name

On Sunday, September 3, Baddies star Chrisean Rock gave birth to her baby boy on Instagram Live.

The 23-year-old named her firstborn child Chrisean Malone Jr and received some backlash from her son’s father over her choice.

Now-deleted tweets from Blueface read: “I actually feel bad for my son at this point he’s a junior to his mom…,” reports Hot New Hip Hop.

At one day old, Chrisean created an Instagram page for her son @chriseanmalone.jr. The newborn has over 850k followers already.

Fans want to see Baddies star as a baby

As Chrisean welcomes her first baby, fans are wanting to see her baby pics.

Although the rapper and reality TV star has shared a snap of her family in their younger years, she hasn’t shared a photo of herself as a baby on Instagram.

She’s also posted some photos of her newborn son to social media.

On September 8, she shared a snap of Chrisean Jr and wrote: “He’s so perfect.”

What show is Chrisean Rock in?

Chrisean Malone first broke into the TV world appearing on Fox show Ultimate Tag.

She later appeared on Blue Girls’ Club, and was cast in Baddies South in 2022.

Chrisean went on to appear in Baddies West and has been cast for the upcoming season of Baddies East in 2023.

She was also in Blueface and Chrisean: Crazy in Love alongside her son’s father, rapper Blueface.