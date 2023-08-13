Chrisean Rock’s sister joins her and Natalie Nunn as a cast members on Baddies East in 2023. Now, fans are curious to know more about Chrisean’s sister including her IG, age, and her real name. The expectant mom’s sibling goes by the name Tesehki and is rising to fame as a reality star, following in her footsteps.

Many Zeus Network viewers will recognize Chrisean from her appearances on Baddies South, West, and East. However, she has carved out a career for herself in the music world and is also recognized for being rapper Blueface‘s on-and-off girlfriend. In 2023, the two are expecting a child together.

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Who is Chrisean Rock’s sister?

Chrisean Rock hails from Baltimore and comes from a large family.

She is one of 12 children and spoke of how she wanted to buy her mom a house in a 2023 interview.

One of Chrisean’s older sisters is music artist and social media personality Tesehki.

She goes by the stage name Tesehki, but was born Latifa Tesehki Malone.

Tesehki is a music artist

Chrisean’s sister writes on her social media page that she’s an “artist.”

She has released songs including Real As Me, Special Bond, and more recently, I EATSS.

Tesehki has over 10k subscribers on her YouTube channel and released a music video for her I EATSS song in July 2023.

While Chrisean is 23 years old, online reports suggest that her sister was born in 1993, making her 30 years old.

Famous Birthdays writes that Tesehki celebrates her birthday on May 22.

Chrisean’s sister’s IG

With 366k followers, Chrisean Rock’s sister can be found on Instagram at @tesehki.

She writes in her bio that she’s the “eighth wonder of the world.”

Tesehki has collaborated with her sister musically in the past and shares snaps of herself with her family on the ‘gram.

The Baddies East star has many of her followers dubbing her a “natural beauty,” and many think that she and Chrisean look like “twins.”