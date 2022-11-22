









Julie and Todd Chrisley, gained global fame from their reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, but it has reportedly been canceled amid news of their jail sentencing in 2022.

The duo rose to fame with the USA Network show Chrisley Knows Best, which debuted in 2014. The show has run for nine seasons, with its latest installment airing in August 2022. However, it appears this will have unknowingly been their final season.

The stars were charged with tax evasion and bank fraud and their reality TV world has come crashing down.

GET TO KNOW: Who is Chloe from Chrisley Knows Best? Parents and age explored

Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

On Monday, November 21, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison in federal court by Judge Eleanor L, CNN reports. The pair who maintained their innocence throughout was found guilty on federal charges in June.

Todd was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax evasion. In addition to the same federal charges as Todd, Julie was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

According to CNN, the Chrisleys, along with their accountant, conspired to defraud the IRS and evade the collection of delinquent taxes. It is reported via Reality Titbit the Department of Justice evidenced the Chrisleys were able to obtain the loans by submitting false bank statements, audit reports, and financial statements.

Now, Insider reports the pair have been sentenced to prison, with Todd set for 12 years in jail plus 16 months probation. Julie has also been ordered to serve seven years in prison plus 16 months probation.

Chrisley Knows Best reportedly canceled amid jail sentencing

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

One month before the convictions in the summer, Chrisley Knows Best was renewed for its 10th season. However, Deadline claims the show has now been canceled in the wake of the reality star’s sentencing. It must be noted that there’s no official word from NBCUniversal.

However, some episodes that were filmed for the 10th season before the trial, will be aired next year on the USA Network. This is where the show originally aired before moving over to E!.

The initial success of the couple’s show, Chrisley Knows Best, prompted the arrival of a spin-off called Growing up Chrisley in April 2019. The show focused on their kids, Chase and Savannah Chrisley as they embarked on a cross-country move and embraced adulthood.

Growing Up Chrisley was also reported in May 2022 to be moving from USA to E!, but this too has been axed, according to Deadline. It ran for three seasons before cancellation.

Todd was also set to host a dating show titled Love Limo after E! greenlit the series in May 2022. Todd was also set to serve as executive producer, but the speed dating show has been canned too.

NBCUniversal have been approached for comment by GRV Media and Reality Titbit.

Todd and Julie’s daughters share cryptic posts after sentencing

View Instagram Post

Todd and Julie have been married for 26 years, and together they share Chase, 25, Savannah, 24, and Grayson, 16. Todd also has two kids from his previous marriage to Teresa Terry: Lindsie, 32, and Kyle, 30.

The couple’s daughter, Savannah, shared a quote by pastor Kimberly Jones on her Instagram Story yesterday, November 21, following the news of her parent’s sentencing. It read: “Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking.”

Todd’s daughter Lindsie Chrisley thanked her friends for their support throughout the “hard time.” As she shared a video of two of her friends with the caption: “The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne.”

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK