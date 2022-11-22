









Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced after being convicted in relation to bank fraud and tax evasion. The family, who rose to fame with the show Chrisley Knows Best, has seen their fair share of drama and headlines over the years.

Fans met Todd and Julie Chrisley in March 2014. The reality series showed their chaotic lives with their three children: Chase, Savannah, and Grayson. However, the businessman also has two other children with from a previous relationship, Lindsie, and Kyle.

Working in the real state world, the family grew their public profile while bringing the cameras in to see the drama and day-to-day lives of the family.

Chrisley Knows Best’s family dramas

Todd’s reaction to Lindsie’s divorce left her ‘shocked’

After nine years together, Todd’s daughter Lindsie announced her divorce from Will Campbell in July 2021. The news left dad Todd stunned, who had a rocky relationship with his eldest daughter. Although he had her blocked on social media, he posted a message in support of her following the news of her divorce.

Todd expressed his intentions of being there for his daughter despite their differences and arguments.

He wrote: “I’m here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I’m working all things out for good, for you, my child.

“There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less. I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries [SIC] to harm you or your reputation.”​​​

It added: “I promise you I will never leave you nor forsake you. I am breathing a new wind into and over your life right now. Look for the favor and blessings I’m sending in this season your way because they are from me. I love you so much!”

However, during a conversation on her Coffee Convos podcast, Lindsie was “shocked” that her estranged father had written something so personal online about them both.

“I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other’s numbers,” she told co-host, Kail Lowry. Lindsie said she had to deal with “so many feelings” with her estranged father.

Todd and Lindsie later reconciled and now have a relationship, E! Online reports.

Custody battle over Chloe

Todd’s eldest son Kyle struggled with addiction after welcoming his daughter Chloe with his ex-partner, Angela Johnson, in November 2012.

Kyle opened up over his addiction and mental health with Good Morning America in 2019.

In August, Kyle penned on Instagram how he and Todd reconciled. He also spoke about how he hadn’t “been the best dad” to Chloe.

He wrote: “My mom [Julie] and dad raised me.

“I haven’t been the best dad to [daughter] Chloe, I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculously, and through all that, they have stood by my side.

“Nine months ago, I went to my dad with an apology. His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that, I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness.”

Todd was granted shared custody of granddaughter Chloe alongside her mother, Angela, in 2013.

In 2014, Kyle accused his father of “stealing” Chloe from him as her appearance would benefit him in the reality show. Todd then broke his silence via Twitter, writing: “My son Kyle is bipolar, he suffered from mental illness, he will struggle for life.”

Todd was granted full custody of Chloe in 2016.

Kyle’s run-ins with the law

However, the drama did continue for one member of the Chrisley Knows Best family – Kyle. In 2013, the star was arrested and charged with battery, writes US Weekly, over an alleged incident in 2012. However, it was reportedly later reduced to a misdemeanor, a domestic violence charge, writes Pop Culture.

In May 2019, the star was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine in Oklahoma.

However, the district attorney later dropped the drug charges against Kyle, and he was not convicted.

Fast-forward to now, Kyle made some big changes in his life. In 2021, he proposed to his girlfriend Ashleigh Nelson, and they reportedly married two months later.

Todd and Julie’s tax evasion

Todd Chrisley was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax evasion. In addition to the same federal charges as Todd, Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The pair were first charged in August 2019.

The couple surrender to authorities and posted bond, but denied any wrongdoing. They later plead not guilty to the accusations, and were later found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, band and wire fraud and conspiracy.

Todd and Julie were sentenced on November 21 in relation to the charges. Todd will receive 12 years in prison followed by 16 months of probation, while Julie received seven years in prison plus 16 months of probation.

If you’ve been affected by this story, you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688. Or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.

