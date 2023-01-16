American Idol season 13 star CJ Harris, who rose to fame after his 2014 audition impressed judges, has passed away at the age of 31.

TMZ reports that CJ suffered an apparent heart attack on Sunday night (15 January) in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama.

We take a look back at CJ Harris’ American Idol audition and his career after his rise to fame on the American talent show.

CJ Harris’ American Idol audition

CJ auditioned for the show’s 13th season in 2014.

In a video posted to American Idol’s YouTube, CJ said he wanted to audition for the show for himself, his family and to give his little boy the best life he can have.

CJ’s audition impressed judges Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, and Harry Connick Jr with his rendition of Allman Brothers Band’s Soulshine, which he dedicated to his father.

After his audition, Urban said: “You sing ’cause you have to sing, not ’cause you want to sing. And I mean that in the deepest way. And that’s why it’s so believable and real.”

The judges left the star teary-eyed when they gave him three yeses, sending him off to Hollywood.

His audition landed him a place in the next round and CJ then went on to finish sixth place overall.

Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

CJ’s career after American Idol

CJ auditioned for The Voice and X-Factor before catching his big break in American Idol.

After coming in sixth place on the American talent show, CJ went on to perform at The Grande Old Opry with Darius Rucker.

In 2019, the star released his debut single, In Love.

Tributes come flooding in for the American Idol star

Fans and celebrities have taken to Twitter to pay tributes to the American Idol season 13 star after his sudden passing.

One user tweeted: “Rough couple of weeks for the music industry. RIP CJ Harris.”

