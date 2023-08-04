Fans are taking to Twitter in August 2023 to share that they think Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet may have “never met,” as “split” rumors circulate the two celebrities. Kardashians star Kylie and Oscar-nominated actor Timothee were linked in April 2023, however, neither A-Listers have spoken publicly to confirm or deny a relationship.

Kylie Jenner’s family life plays out on Hulu show The Kardashians in 2023. Fans get to see the Kar-Jenners’ dealing with all kinds of battles including court cases and cancer scares. However, one aspect of the show that’s kept under wraps is Kylie’s love life. She was in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott for six years before they called it quits in 2023 and the two share two young children.

Photo: Courtesy of Hulu

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet ‘never met’

Those following the “relationship” timeline of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet may have been disheartened in August 2023 when reports were released that the two had “split.” Life and Style reported that Kylie “got dumped.”

However, some fans of the stars are convinced that there was no “split” as the two weren’t ever really an item.

One person tweeted: “Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were never dating.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “I know they’ve both been to the met gala but you can’t convince me Timothee and Kylie have ever been in the same room.”

More were adamant that the Hulu star wasn’t truly involved with Timothee: “You will never in a million years convince me Kylie and Timothee Chalamets relationship was real.”

Someone tweeted: “How are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet broken up if they were never together?”

Fans are confused by ‘no photos’

While some fans didn’t give their reasons as to why they don’t think Timothee and Kylie were ever dating, others brought up the point that the stars haven’t been papped together.

One wrote: “Mind you we’ve never even seen a pic of Kylie and Timothee in the same room.”

Fans also commented: “The way we never even saw a pic of Kylie and Timothee even talking.”

However, loyal fans jumped to the alleged couple’s defense and said there may not be photos but they could simply be keeping a romance under wraps.

They tweeted: “Y’all the fact that there ain’t no pic of Kylie and Timothée together, and they never confirmed nor deny about it, it’s bc they’re serious/keeping things private. you should all mind your businesses.”

Kendall and Bad Bunny have been papped

While one Jenner sister has fans thinking she and her potential beau have “split,” Kendall Jenner always has people talking when it comes to her being spotted out with musician Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny and Kendall are another duo who haven’t confirmed or denied a relationship status. However, they have been papped out together multiple times.

Kylie and her supposed boyfriend may just have a knack for avoiding photographers as Timothee has reportedly “met the family,” according to The Mirror.

E! News also reports that “it’s not over” between Kylie and Timothee on August 3. The outlet suggests that Kylie’s ex “shaded” the actor in one of his songs which could mean the two are dating in 2023, despite a lack of snaps together.

