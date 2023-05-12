The College Hill Celebrity Edition season 2 cast has headed back to the classroom to focus on their higher education. The series’ first 2023 episode came out on May 11, so let’s meet the cast and find out how to watch.

Enrolled alongside current Texas Southern University students, the celebrities are tasked with living together as they work toward completing a specialty certificate program to cross the graduation stage.

Following the popularity of College Hill Celebrity Edition season 1, a second has been rolled out on BET to see where the stars are now. Cast members such as Joseline Hernandez open up about wishing her dad was in her life.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

College Hill Celebrity Edition season 2 cast

Ray J

Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images

Age: 42

Job: Singer, actor, and television personality

Partner: Princess Love

Children: Epik Ray Norwood, Melody Love Norwood

Net worth: $14 million

Ray J is the younger brother of recording artist and actress Brandy Norwood and the first cousin of rapper Snoop Dogg. He is well-known for making an intimate tape with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian back in 2007.

Tiffany Pollard

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Age: 41

Job: Television personality

Partner: Jimmy Stewart

Net worth: $500,000

Remember those famous words on Celebrity Big Brother, “David’s dead!” Those were said by Tiffany when her housemate Angie Bowie confided in Tiffany that her ex-husband David Bowie had died.

She mistakenly thought Angie meant fellow star David Gest had passed as he was asleep in bed. Since then, Tiffany is remembered for the iconic moment when she told everyone on the show that Gest had died.

Joseline Hernandez

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

Age: 36

Job: Rapper, actress, and TV personality

Partner: Balistic Beats

Children: Bonnie Bella Jordan

Net worth: $300,000

Joseline is known for her own reality TV show, Joseline’s Cabaret. However, she actually rose to fame on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, appearing on the show for six seasons alongside her ex-boyfriend Stevie J.

The star feuds with Tiffany on College Hill Celebrity Edition 2023, after she finds out that her co-star’s dog has died. Joseline thought Tiffany, who referred to losing her dog as her “baby,” had lost a child and quizzed her.

O’Ryan Omir Browner

Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/FilmMagic

Age: 36

Job: R&B singer

Partner: Currently single

Children: Namiko Love Browner

Net worth: $5 million

O’Ryan is the younger brother of R&B singer Omarion and is one of seven siblings. He dated American singer Jhene Aiko from 2005 to 2008. Aiko gave birth to their daughter on November 19, 2008.

Kwaylon “Kway” Rogers

Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BET

Age: 32

Job: Comedian, actor, and singer

Partner: Currently single

Net worth: $1.5 million

Alongside his work as an award-winning comedian, Kway is the owner of Smack Em Sauce, which claims to be the world’s favorite seafood butter. From Texas, he is known for his Instagram alter-ego, Titi.

Amber Rose

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Age: 39

Job: Model, rapper, and TV personality

Partner: Currently single

Children: Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz

Net worth: $12 million

Amber first gained attention after she appeared in the music video for Young Jeezy and Kanye West’s single “Put On.” In 2008, she began a high-profile two-year romantic relationship with Kanye West and starred in his Louis Vuitton ads.

Iman Shumpert

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

Age: 32

Job: Former basketball player

Partner: Teyana Taylor

Children: Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Rue Rose Shumpert

Net worth: $30 million

Iman began his NBA career in 2011. He was selected by the New York Knicks with the 17th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft and won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Parker McKenna Posey

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage,,

Age: 27

Job: Actor

Partner: Jay Jay Wilson

Children: Harley Rae

Net worth:

She is known for her role as Kady Kyle on the television show, My Wife and Kids. Parker launched to fame on the sitcom before going on to star in Games People Play and A House Divided season 2.

Parker stars in the Grammy-nominated music video Beautiful Lies by Yung Bleu and Sweet Sweet Baby by Macy Gray. From Los Angeles, she was just six years old when she entered the acting industry.

College Hill Celebrity Edition: How to watch

College Hill Celebrity Edition season 2 can be watched on Bet Plus every Thursday. BET Plus has placed the first episode on their YouTube channel but you will need a subscription to watch the rest of season 2.

After a free 7-day trial on Bet Plus, which College Hill is streaming on, customers will be charged $9.99 a month. You can also stream the show on The Roku Channel, Sling TV – Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream.

If you are based in the UK, you will have to use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, to stream College Hill on BET Plus. All you need to do is connect to a US server and log in to your streaming platform.

