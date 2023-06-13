Crime Scene Kitchen returned for season 2 in 2023 and fans are keen to get to know the Fox show’s contestants. Let’s take a look at who is remaining in the baking competition and who went home during Crime Scene Kitchen season 2 episode 2.

After a successfully sweet first season, Crime Scene Kitchen returned to Fox on June 5. Host Joe McHale is keeping viewers entertained with his quick wit while Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp are judging the series. All kinds of desserts are recreated on the show, but whether they’re correct or not is the all-important question…

Credit: Fox Crime Scene Kitchen

Crime Scene Kitchen season 2 contestants

Six self-taught bakers and six classically trained bakers are taking part in Crime Scene Kitchen season 2.

The self-taught baking fanatics include:

The six classically trained teams are:

Who went home in episode 2?

Crime Scene Kitchen season 2 episode 2 saw the teams making different puddings including bacon and maple donut bars and Dacquoise.

However, after failing the safety bake, one team also toppled their chances of winning the show when they made a Dacquoise instead of a pavlova.

Episode 2 saw Christina Mathis and Jenae Cartwright sent home and miss out on the $100,000 prize.

Christina and Jenae are competitors

When Christina and Jenae were introduced on Crime Scene Kitchen, they explained that they’re both “friends and competitors.”

The two create custom cakes for a living. Pastry chef Christina runs Blue Box Bakery in Bothell, Washington.

Gluten-free cake artist Jenae owns Cake and Crumble in Auburn, Washington.

