All five Shark Tanks investors didn’t hesitate to jump on board for the Cup Board Pro after the children of late firefighter Keith Young, who passed away from cancer, made his dream come true by pitching his invention to the world.

The inventor of the bamboo cutting board, Keith Young, was a former New York City firefighter. He died from a rare form of cancer related to his 9/11 cleanup effort and didn’t get to see his product make it to the Shark Tank.

Thanks to his three children for ‘continuing his legacy’, and the initiative of its product, left all Sharks teaming up to invest in the project and donate all profits to a charity organization.

Not only did he create the Cut Board Pro, but his creativity led him to publish a book titled, Cooking With the Firehouse Chef, providing step-by-step meals aimed at parents wanting to step up their cooking game for their children.

The emotional story behind Cut Board Pro: A 9/11 firefighter, widow, and father of three

Season 10 of Shark Tank had a very emotional story – and a “rare” outcome.

Before his passing, Keith Young was not only a firefighter but a father of three children. Losing his wife to breast cancer, he found himself fully in charge of all household duties in addition to his job.

To facilitate his convenience in the kitchen, Young invented a cutting board with grooves that direct liquids onto a detachable plastic plate. It also residues from food wastage, allowing a clear space.

Three months before he had the opportunity to pitch his idea to the Sharks, he passed away from cancer-related to his 9/11 involvements. However, his three children, Kiera, Christian, and Kaley pitched their late father’s invention instead.

All Sharks contribute to Keith Young’s invention

For the first time in a long time, the five Sharks decided to contribute to the product without making a profit. Impressed by their strength, they did not hesitate to make their father’s dream come true.

“Rather than us fighting all out, we decided to work together,” Mark Cuban said. “All five sharks are going to come together.”

The Young siblings scored a $100,000 investment split evenly between all five Sharks, in exchange for 20 percent of the company.

The Sharks, who were touched by his story, also said they would invest the proceeds from the business in a charity that benefits firefighters suffering from illnesses related to the 9/11 cleanup, just like their father.

Host Daymond John also shared an emotional tweet, claiming it to be “the most emotional pitch I have ever been through.”

… And it’s now a whole success

Before the Sharks joined the Cut Board Pro, the siblings told they had sold 300 of the $40 cutting board in just three weeks.

Shortly after the episode was released, the emotional story had a strong response from the viewers, who announced 2,000 cutting boards had been sold within minutes.

According to Shark Tank Recap, over 20,000 cutting boards have been sold, with more than a million dollars in sales reported in 2019 alone.

As of today, the company is reported to still be in business, although the Cut Board Pro tends to go regularly out of stock due to its high demand.

Not only is Kaley Young managing his father’s handy product, but she also managed her late mother’s Pilates studio, Hot Pilates Secret.

