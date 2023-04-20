Darrell Sheets of Storage Wars retired from the show after season 14 but the TV star has since confirmed his return after two health scares.

Storage Wars is all about high risks and high rewards, and that is certainly Darrell “The Gambler” Sheets’ motto. Since the A&E show aired in 2010, the 64-year-old has pocketed millions thanks to single finds worth over $300,000, making him among the most profitable personalities on the series.

So why did he retire from the show? It was most likely down to his major health scare in 2019, but we’re delighted to report that Storage Wars is back on for 2023.

Darrell Sheets of Storage Wars ‘paid the price’ for unhealthy lifestyle

Photo by Jennifer Graylock/FilmMagic

The internet’s 10-year challenge was all the rage in 2019, but Darrell’s participation wasn’t as lighthearted as expected.

Sheets used the opportunity to raise awareness of a healthy lifestyle as he posted a side-by-side image of himself from about 2013, contrasting his then-current circumstances.

“For those of you that don’t know, I had two back-to-back heart attacks,” he captioned the March 2019 Instagram post. “Little did I know how much my life was going to change.”

The TV star revealed he underwent surgery and had two stents inserted after one valve was blocked 95 per cent, and the other 80 per cent.

“My heart is only 25 to 30 per cent functioning and I have a machine now attached to me 24/7, and 27 pills every day of my life,” he continued.

“I was a closet diabetic that would eat whatever I wanted and masked it with diabetic pills. I’m paying the price. I beg all of my friends, fans, and family to really pay attention to your health.”

Darrell has since recovered well and is currently living his best life with his partner Kimber Wuerfel. The pair reportedly divorced in 2016 and the Storage Wars star went on to pop the question to Romney Snyder.

It’s unknown when Sheets and Snyder parted ways but he has been posting updates with Kimber since at least 2020.

Darrell confirms season 15

Although A&E has not confirmed season 15’s air date, Darrell and several other stars have hinted at new episodes.

The Gambler revealed on Instagram that a new series will drop in April 2023, but with May approaching in less than two weeks and no official announcement, an April release is highly unlikely.

That being said, the bargain-hunting has definitely been completed as Casey Nezhoda let slip that filming had begun in May 2022.