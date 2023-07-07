The Dead Files is hailed as one of the “most complex TV show’s ever produced.” The series has been airing on The Travel Channel since 2011. A former homicide detective and a physical medium travel all over the United States in an attempt to solve unexplained paranormal phenomena. The Dead Files cast is experiencing some changes in 2023.

Both the Dead Files’ medium and retired detective have appeared on the show since it first began over a decade ago. It’s no wonder that Travel Channel fans of the series want to know more about the cast as a familiar face disappears from the series this year.

Meet The Dead Files cast

In 2023, The Dead Files cast has experienced some changes.

The cast is made up of:

The Travel Channel show features the original cast during season 15, however, Amy is to be replaced by Cindy Kaza.

Steve DiSchiavi

Credit: The Travel Channel YouTube channel

First up on The Dead Files cast list is retired homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi.

Steve previously worked for the NYPD for 21 years. The Travel Channel star is also a former US Marine.

He’s 57 years old and continues to solve mysteries in haunted locations across the USA in 2023.

Speaking on the show, Steve said that he “misses” being a detective “so much.” He added that there’s a sense of “camaraderie in law enforcement.”

Steve took to Facebook to share that the show was set to embrace “new beginnings” on July 6.

The Dead Files cast: Amy Allan

Credit: The Travel Channel YouTube channel

The Dead Files’ Amy Allan is a physical medium.

She is the other half of the show’s team alongside Steve. Combining Amy and Steve’s unique skills, many unexplained phenomena are able to be investigated.

The two deal with often desperate clients who are eager to understand why certain events are taking place in their homes.

Amy is 50 years old and writes on TikTok that she “helps the living and dead find peace.”

She’s leaving The Dead Files in 2023 and her last appearance on the show was June 29.

Matthew Anderson

Credit: The Travel Channel YouTube channel

Matt Anderson has appeared on The Dead Files since 2011.

He’s the only person Amy would interact with during investigations on the show.

Matt often worked with producers to ensure that Amy could focus during her investigations. This included preparing the locations prior to her arrival.

Matt continues to appear on the Travel Channel show in 2023.

He works as a cameraman on the show and would interview Amy as she conducted her work.

Cindy Kaza

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

In 2023, Cindy Kaza is taking over from Amy Allan on The Dead Files.

The show’s cast change will see Cindy join the show mid-season.

Cindy is a psychic medium. She writes on Instagram that she’s also a “world traveler and artist.”

Follow Cindy on IG at @cindykaza where she has over 83k followers.

Her co-star Steve describes her as “sweet,” “incredible,” and “funny,” prior to her arrival on The Dead Files in 2023.

He says: “She’s a medium beyond mediums… she’s great to work with…”

