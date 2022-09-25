









Love and Marriage Huntsville premiered on OWN Network in 2019 and follows the lives of couples based in Alabama. Destiny Payton-Williams joined the show with her husband as friends of Melody and Martell Holt. However, Destiny and her ex, La’Berrick, are no longer together.

News that Destiny and La’Berrick were divorcing came to light in 2021. Now it appears Destiny is still a member of the Love and Marriage Huntsville cast. She’s also a business owner and writes on Instagram that her brand, Madonni Beauty, is: “The First African American owned Beauty Supply & Salon Suites in Huntsville, AL”.

Meet Destiny

Destiny Payton-Williams is a cast member on OWN Network’s Love and Marriage Hunstville in 2022. She’s a mother to her two-year-old son, Law.

She was previously married to La’Berrick Williams who can be found on Instagam with around 9K followers @.laberrick_williams.

Destiny has been running her beauty business for the past nine years per her LinkedIn page. She writes that she is “Chief Executive Officer/Owner of MaDonni Group LLC”.

She also writes on Instagram that she has a new single out called On Ten.

Destiny from Love and Marriage Huntsville’s age

Destiny is reportedly around 40 years of age. She’s a Taurus who celebrates her birthday on May 1st.

Distractify reportst that Destiny and her ex met in 2013 and they got married in 2019. During LAMH season 3, Destiny shocked her co-stars and viewers when she announced that her marriage was over.

Melody said that Destiny “went through a divorce and finalised it and didn’t tell me”.

The LAMH star fell out with Melody

Despite joining the show as a friend of Melody, Destiny and Melody are no longer as close as they once were.

Destiny said during the LAMH reunion episode that Melody and her weren’t speaking as much and that she was “confused”. However, on the show, Melody pulled up text messages showing that she had reached out to Destiny.

The two don’t appear to have fully resolved their issues on LAMH.

Find Destiny on Instagram where she has around 90K followers @thedestinypayton.

