As The Dead Files airs on the Travel Channel in 2023, fans are wanting to know more about whether all the cast members are still on the show. Lots of people have been asking the same question – Did Amy Allan leave The Dead Files? So, let’s find out more about who is appearing in season 15.

Travel Channel‘s The Dead Files has been running for over a decade. The show first premiered in 2011 and featured Amy and former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi. When fans began seeing less of certain cast members on the show, many were confused. Here’s more on what happened to Amy.

Credit: Travel Channel YouTube channel

Did Amy Allan leave The Dead Files?

Yes. Amy Allan left The Dead Files in 2023.

Speaking of the new season, Travel Channel star Steve DiSchiavi said: “Tonight is the mid-season finale for season 15 but it premieres Cindy Kaza who has taken over for Amy Allan who you know has left the show.”

The Dead Files season 15 began on June 1, 2023. For episodes 1 – 5 Amy was still starring in the show. However, from episode 6 onwards, Cindy took over the role.

What happened to Amy?

After 12 years on The Dead Files, Physical Medium Amy left the show.

At the time of her departure from the Travel Channel series, Amy posted to social media about her personal life.

She wrote: “It has been a rather weird, emotional and draining time! The energy spent on comprehending strange energy in the world, the complete, devastating, and on each level, the upheaval to my personal life, development and change.”

Amy turned 50 in May this year and took to Facebook to joke that she woke up with a headache on the morning of her birthday. She added: “Thank you all for the B-Day wishes! I also really want to thank u for stopping into my shop! Y! Because it keeps me going & I’m so happy doing it! & it’s a step in my dream direction.”

The former Dead Files star has an online store with her friend Danielle, which looks to be doing well since she left the show.

Dead Files star ’embarks on a new life’

In 2023, Amy writes in her social media bios that she’s “embarking on a new life.”

The psychic medium gave fans some updates via her Twitter page.

Since leaving the show, it appears that Amy has gone through some heartbreak, she wrote on Facebook on September 7:

“I am both sad and excited to leave my home here! Very sad to leave my (heart emoji) here. Trying constantly to remind myself, if someone does not want your (heart emoji) anymore, try to repair it strongly and quickly; but it’s hard to feel that way at the core, grief is a beast!”

Amy shared more updates, writing that she is “returning to the healing field at 50 after years of functioning as a physical medium, living on the road, eating horribly, being physically at my worst EVER and with a wonky leg.”

Judging by Amy’s recent tweets, she seems to have decided to move to Arizona and is setting up her shop there once she’s moved.

WATCH THE DEAD FILES THURSDAYS AT 10/9C ON THE TRAVEL CHANNEL