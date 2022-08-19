











Savannah Chrisley is usually quite private when it comes to her dating life but one relationship she made public was her former engagement to Nic Kerdiles. Chrisley Knows Best fans are now wondering whether they ever got married.

The USA Network cameras were allowed to film parts of Savannah’s relationship with Nic and they got engaged several years ago. The couple announced they had split in September 2020 but were back together by August 2021.

Fans are finding it hard to keep track of Savannah’s dating life and, considering her and Nic don’t follow each other on Instagram, everyone is seriously confused. So, did the couple ever get married?

Did Savannah Chrisley get married?

No. Savannah never married Nic Kerdiles. They called off their engagement in 2020 due to their relationship moving too fast, while E! Online reported the two remained friends and decided to stick to dating.

“We made [the decision] together,” the Georgia native said during a June 2020 episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast. “We both realized things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating. I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. We had to dig deeper and it’s hard.”

Speaking to ET Online in August 2021, Savannah said when she gets married she wants it to be for life.

Is the Chrisley Knows Best star dating?

During the ET Online interview Savannah admitted her and Nic were dating exclusively but they are still not following each other on Instagram one year later.

Savannah confessed she has chosen to keep that part of her life more private after admitting the more she shared, the “more opinions came my way.”

The couple were last seen in public together on Todd’s Instagram page in February 2022, which saw Savannah, Nic and her father Todd discuss Nic’s suicide attempt. Nic appears to be in a good place as he said he was “super grateful to be here today” in a video you can watch here.

Todd ‘only paying for wedding once’

Savannah’s father Todd jokily told ET Online he would only pay for her wedding “once” and added his daughter was “devastated” to tell them the wedding with Nic had been called off.

Savannah admitted she felt like she had “failed this relationship” when the wedding was called off, adding it’s hard to have a relationship in the spotlight, something Nic isn’t used to.

Savannah said she wants zero doubt when she walks down the aisle and, if her father’s only paying for one wedding, she joked she would be “making the most of it.”

