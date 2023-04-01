Shark Tank viewers were introduced to Stuart and Peter Shapiro of Bleni Blends during season 14.

The ABC show airs Fridays at 8/7c in 2023 and brings all kinds of entrepreneurs to the investors’ attention.

Lori Grenier, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, and co are all ready to make investments in all kinds of businesses.

But, only some of the entrepreneurs will land deals on the series. Let’s find out more about Bleni Blends after their appearance on Shark Tank in 2023.

Bleni Blends appears on Shark Tank

Smoothie vending machine company, Bleni Blends appeared on Shark Tank in 2023.

The brand provides a vending experience that serves smoothies to customers within 60 seconds.

Bleni Blends smoothies are made with real fruit and provide customers with a quick on-the-go snack.

Did the smoothie company get an investment?

The Sharks on Shark Tank have invested in all kinds of companies including Legacy Shave shaving cans in season 14.

During episode 18, Bleni Blends not only got one Shark to invest, but two teamed together to offer Peter and Stuart a deal.

Lori Greiner and Daniel Lubetzky – the Bleni Blends founders ‘dream team’ – offered $250,000 for a 35 per cent stake in the company.

Bleni Blends, Lori, and Daniel came to a final deal of $250,000 for a 35 per cent stake in the company as well as a $500,000 line of credit.

Bleni Blends operate all over the USA

Not only do Bleni Blends smoothies come in all kinds of flavors, but the company is operating vending machines all over the USA.

From Philadelphia to Los Angeles, Houston, and Florida, the brand is appearing all over the States. Customers can pick up smoothies in tropical, coffee, strawberry and banana flavors.

The locations of the vending machines can be found on the Bleni Blends website. The details of how people can operate and host a Bleni are also on the brand’s site.

Peter and Stuart Shapiro appeared on FOX 29 News Philadelphia to promote their brand as well as landing a deal on Shark Tank in 2023.

