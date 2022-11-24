Did Chip and Joanna Gaines buy a castle and did someone buy the amazing Fixer Upper property once they’d finished? These are just two of the questions fans have on their minds as the Gaines release a new show.

HGTV fans fell in love with Joanna, Chip and their show Fixer Upper when they first appeared on the network in 2013.

The Gaines appeared on HGTV with their home renovation show for five years before moving to their own station, Magnolia Network, while having the show go out on HBO Max.

Chip and Joanna are back in 2022 but not as fans have seen them before. And this time they’re not fixing up any old house, they’ve got their hands on a castle!

Did Chip and Joanna buy a castle?

Yes, Chip and Joanna Gaines did indeed buy themselves a more than 100-year-old castle to fix up.

Speaking in the trailer for their new show, Fixer Upper: The Castle, Chip explained he had “wanted the property for two decades.”

Their plan for the castle was to bring the property back to its original state but Joanna admitted it was a “way bigger” renovation than they thought it would be. Some of the challenges included sourcing the same stone that was used to build the castle more than a century ago.

Where is the fixer-upper located?

During the trailer for Fixer Upper: The Castle, Chip reveals the castle is one of the “most impressive properties in the entire Waco, central Texas, area.”

The property is located at 3300 Austin Avenue, Waco, Texas, 76710.

Chip and Joanna purchased the property in 2019.

Did someone buy the Fixer Upper castle?

No. According to the property’s Zillow page, Cottonland Castle isn’t for sale at the moment.

The website also doesn’t state the property has been listed since Joanna and Chip bought it in 2019, so it doesn’t look like as though anyone has bought the Fixer Upper castle from them or even had a nose!

After purchasing the castle in 2019, Chip and Joanna spent three years renovating it. The property was built in 1890 and took 23 years to build. It’s now almost 130 years old and sprawls 6,700sqft (622sqm).

Speaking to ET, Joanna revealed they wanted the neighbors “to be proud” of their castle renovation. Joanna also said she thought they should sell the castle once the renovation was complete.

Chip added: “We bought it to sell it.”

However, he also said he might regret the sale if they do!

While their final decision on selling or not in the future remains up in the air, Chip and Joanna confirmed they’re not going to rent out the property or “Airbnb it.” Sorry folks, no short stays on the horizon!

