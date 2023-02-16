The Renovation Island stars opened up a resort in The Bahamas back in 2019, but did it remain open in 2022, or did the Baeumlers sell the Caerula Mar Club hotel?

Sarah and Bryan Bauemler are a married couple who work alongside one another and specialize in building and developing real estate.

The pair are not strangers to showing off their work on TV, and their most noted work as a couple came on the HGTV show Renovation Island, in which the Baeumlers took on their biggest challenge to date.

The task at hand was to create a hotel in the Bahamas, which they managed to do successfully back in 2019, a resort they now call Caerula Mar Club.

But during season 4 of Renovation Island, it looked like the Baeumlers were considering selling their Caerula Mar Club island resort.

Did the Baeumlers sell their Caerula Mar Club island resort in 2022?

No, the Baeumlers did not sell their island resort in The Bahamas in 2022.

The pair were unsure about the future of the property at one point though. During the third episode of season 4, Bryan expressed his concerns about the magnitude of the project and admitted that if the hotel wasn’t successful – his family would be in a difficult position financially.

The Baeumlers shared later on in the episode that they were intrigued by a potential property opportunity in Utah, and that there was interest in the island resort from a prospective buyer.

Despite their worries and the prospect of a new challenge elsewhere, the Baeumlers decided to stick with the project that they had managed to navigate through the pandemic, and the island resort remains open in 2023.

The Caerula Mar Club project had a tricky first few years

While the Baeumlers may have managed to make it through Covid-19 while holding on to their resort, the pandemic did not come without its challenges.

Having originally opened up Caerula Mar Club in April 2019, the TV couple was forced to close down the resort after it was damaged in Hurricane Dorian just four months later.

Of course, that meant the grand re-opening came in February 2020, and we all know what happened the following month. Like just about every other business, in the world, Caerula Mar Club faced another seven months of Covid-induced closure.

That meant by the time it re-opened for a second time in October 2020, the island resort had been open for just five months in the year and a half it had existed for.

The Baeumlers received recognition for success of hotel project

Of course, patience is a virtue, and it looks like The Baeumlers are finally being rewarded for their perseverance with their Bahamas project.

Taking to Instagram on February 7, a delighted Sarah announced the news that had been Caerula Mar Club been ranked the third best-rated hotel in The Bahamas and was now in the top 30% of all ranked hotels in the Caribbean.

Thanking her patrons, Sarah said: “Thank you to all who visited, voted and supported Caerula Mar Club! A personal thank you to our incredible team at CMC that continues to deliver hospitality excellence”.

