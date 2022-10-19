Discover Bachelor In Paradise’s Jacob Rapini’s age, career and more











Jacob Rapini is one of the contestants on the latest and current season of Bachelor In Paradise and he was also featured on the 19th season of The Bachelorette. He has been a hit on BIP and has provided fans with lots of entertainment, from his overt spirituality to his one-to-one dates where he doesn’t seem to mind getting completely naked.

Since he has stolen many of the scenes on the show, fans want to know more about the self-proclaimed Tarzan look-alike and we are here to reveal all, from who he is and what he does to his age and more.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – 803 The cocktail party continues! As the rose ceremony approaches, the previously confident guys are realizing that holding the roses may not mean they have the advantage they expected. Once all is said and done, nine new couples begin a new day in the sun ready to move their relationships forward, but it wouldnt be Paradise without a slew of new singles making their way to the beach! Best buds Aaron and James arrive ready to double-date their way to true love, and lovable hottie Rodney shows up with hearts in his eyes, putting the ladies jaws on the floor on Bachelor in Paradise, TUESDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) JACOB RAPINI

Jacob Rapini’s career, age and more

According to a Bachelor Nation Fandom, Jacob was born on August 3, 1994, and is currently 28 years old.

The reality TV star is originally from Scottsdale, Arizona, and works as a mortgage broker. When he isn’t busy working in real estate, Jacob is an avid adventurer and loves nothing more than spending time in and around nature.

He is also a keen fitness fanatic and has highlights on his Instagram titled “movement” and “training.” Bachelor Nation Fandom also listed some random facts about Jacob, he supposedly reads 30-40 books a year and loves to go camping.

Jacob Rapini on finding love in paradise

According to his bio on ABC, Jacob knows exactly what he wants in a wife. He admits he’s picky, but since he’s looking for love to last a lifetime, he doesn’t see that as a bad thing. His bio reads:

Jacob’s ideal wife will turn heads with her looks wherever she goes and has beauty on the inside that matches.

Due to Jacob’s strict fitness routine, his ideal partner would also be into her health and fitness too as well as being able to “work up a sweat in and out of the gym.”

Jacob says he is ready to let his guard down when he meets someone who ticks all of his boxes.

Jacob on Instagram

You can follow Jacob on Instagram under the handle, @jacorapini where he boasts almost 10K followers and has over 85 posts.

The majority of Jacob’s feed is snaps of him on his travels, hiking in his home state as well as exploring other areas of the country and across the globe.

A lot of his pictures also show him hiking and hanging out with his friends who also seem like avid explorers. Aside from his thirst for adventure, it’s clear to see that Rapini loves a good party too as he posts pictures on nights out as well as at festivals such as Coachella.

We hope the real-life Tarzan can finally find his Jane in paradise.

